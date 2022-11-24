Remember Jalandhar’s Kulhad Pizza couple? They’re booked for brandishing guns

Image for representation (Pixabay)

A famous couple from Punjab’s Jalandhar has been booked in various acts for brandishing guns in a viral video. The couple—Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur—is known for selling kulhad pizza in the city.

They are booked for showing guns in a video that was posted online on November 22. The Tribune has quoted Nirmal Singh, ACP (Central), saying that the couple has been booked for flouting the recent guidelines about online promotion of gun culture.

However, the couple said that they never intended to break the law, and the guns used in the video are in fact toy guns. They said that the alleged toy guns belonged to a customer who visited their shop.

A lot of Facebook and Instagram posts coming out of the state of Punjab have shown an affinity for brandishing weapons in recent times. There are certain gangsters allegedly residing in the state who have openly released threats to their business rivals on social media. Some gangsters have released similar messages from outside the country as well.

The promotion of gun culture has turned into a menace in many countries including America where mass shooting keep hitting headlines often.

A debate to curb the gun culture and stop their open market selling in America has gained a lot of currency in the recent years, but any concrete action hasn’t been taken yet.

India has shown a regard for laws in this context and such prompt actions on the authorities’ part may put a dent to the notion of brandishing guns on public platforms. The reality of the alleged toy gun would be found later, but it’s nice that the administration is keeping an eye on such social media posts.

READ | IAS officer shares a thought provoking video and it displays harsh reality of life