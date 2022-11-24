Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Remember Jalandhar’s Kulhad Pizza couple? They’re booked for brandishing guns

The Jalandhar couple put out a social media video in which they were seen posing with alleged guns.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: |Updated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:04 PM IST

Remember Jalandhar’s Kulhad Pizza couple? They’re booked for brandishing guns
Image for representation (Pixabay)

A famous couple from Punjab’s Jalandhar has been booked in various acts for brandishing guns in a viral video. The couple—Sehaj Arora and Gurpreet Kaur—is known for selling kulhad pizza in the city.

They are booked for showing guns in a video that was posted online on November 22. The Tribune has quoted Nirmal Singh, ACP (Central), saying that the couple has been booked for flouting the recent guidelines about online promotion of gun culture.

However, the couple said that they never intended to break the law, and the guns used in the video are in fact toy guns. They said that the alleged toy guns belonged to a customer who visited their shop.

A lot of Facebook and Instagram posts coming out of the state of Punjab have shown an affinity for brandishing weapons in recent times. There are certain gangsters allegedly residing in the state who have openly released threats to their business rivals on social media. Some gangsters have released similar messages from outside the country as well.

The promotion of gun culture has turned into a menace in many countries including America where mass shooting keep hitting headlines often.

A debate to curb the gun culture and stop their open market selling in America has gained a lot of currency in the recent years, but any concrete action hasn’t been taken yet.

India has shown a regard for laws in this context and such prompt actions on the authorities’ part may put a dent to the notion of brandishing guns on public platforms. The reality of the alleged toy gun would be found later, but it’s nice that the administration is keeping an eye on such social media posts.  

READ | IAS officer shares a thought provoking video and it displays harsh reality of life

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Reliving Naman Ojha's career: Capped by India 4 times, how MS Dhoni's presence changed everything
Suryakumar Yadav's brand value increases 3 times: Cricketer charges THIS whopping amount for one day
With 193K followers on Instagram, Rachel Stuhlmann is considered as
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top smartphones with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Beetroot health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include beetroot in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UP: 6 people lose eyesight in cataract operation in Kanpur
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.