Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh tithi, muhurat, mantra; Things to know for tying rakhi to brother

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the beautiful relationship between a brother and a sister. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the country. This time, there is certain confusion about the most auspicious time to tie rakhi due to Bhadra kaal. As per common belief, it is considered inauspicious to do any Manglik work during Bhadra kaal.
Many people are confused if they should celebrate rakhi today or tomorrow. Others are concerned about how long the full moon date will late in the month of Sawan.
Let us clear all confusion about Raksha Bandhan 2022 for you.
Sawan Purnima will begin from 10:38 am on August 11 and will end at 07:05 am on August 12. Bhadra Kaal will end at 8:53 pm.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh muhurat, shubh tithi
All sisters waiting to tie rakhi to their beloved brothers must note that the Purnima Tithi on Raksha Bandhan begins at 10:38 am on August 11 and will end at 07:05 am on August 12.
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Things to keep in mind while tying rakhi
On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters should pray for the happiness and prosperity of their brother while tying a rakhi. Here is how you can prepare your thali for rakhi
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Mantra while tying rakhi
येन बद्धो बलि राजा, दानवेन्द्रो महाबल:।
तेन त्वाम् प्रतिबद्धनामि ,रक्षे माचल माचल:।
This mantra means that the Raksha thread or rakhi was tied to the most gracious kind of Bali, I am tying the same thread on your wrist. It will keep you safe from adversities forever.