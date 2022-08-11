Search icon
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh tithi, muhurat, mantra; Things to know for tying rakhi to brother

Many people are confused about the shubh tithi and shubh muhurat for tying rakhi to brother on Raksha Bandhan 2022. Read ahead to know auspicious time

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 11, 2022, 06:58 AM IST

File Photo

Raksha Bandhan is a celebration of the beautiful relationship between a brother and a sister. The festival is celebrated with great pomp and show in the country. This time, there is certain confusion about the most auspicious time to tie rakhi due to Bhadra kaal. As per common belief, it is considered inauspicious to do any Manglik work during Bhadra kaal.

Many people are confused if they should celebrate rakhi today or tomorrow. Others are concerned about how long the full moon date will late in the month of Sawan.

Let us clear all confusion about Raksha Bandhan 2022 for you.

Sawan Purnima will begin from 10:38 am on August 11 and will end at 07:05 am on August 12. Bhadra Kaal will end at 8:53 pm.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shubh muhurat, shubh tithi

All sisters waiting to tie rakhi to their beloved brothers must note that the Purnima Tithi on Raksha Bandhan begins at 10:38 am on August 11 and will end at 07:05 am on August 12.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Things to keep in mind while tying rakhi

On the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, sisters should pray for the happiness and prosperity of their brother while tying a rakhi. Here is how you can prepare your thali for rakhi

  1. The first thing that you should have in your plate when tying rakhi is Akshat i.e. rice. As per Hindu scriptures, Akshat symbolises perfection and it should be applied during tilak for the long life of your brother.
  2. The second important item to add to your Rakhi plate is a diya or a lamp. According to belief, a lamp has the power to eliminate negative energy. It is used to do aarti of the brother in the hope that no negative energy will come near him.
  3. Next item that you should add to your rakhi plate is Kumkum. Also known as Roli, Kumkum is considered a symbol of Goddess Lakshmi. Use Kumkum so Maa Lakshmi blesses your brother.
  4. Also, make sure to add sandalwood to your rakhi plate. As per belief, sandalwood is used to seek blessings from Lord Vishnu and Ganesha.
  5. Lastly, add some sweets to your rakhi plate. Sweets are exchanged by the brother and sister on rakhi so that the bond remains sweet.

Raksha Bandhan 2022: Mantra while tying rakhi  

येन बद्धो बलि राजा, दानवेन्द्रो महाबल:
तेन त्वाम् प्रतिबद्धनामि ,रक्षे माचल माचल:

This mantra means that the Raksha thread or rakhi was tied to the most gracious kind of Bali, I am tying the same thread on your wrist. It will keep you safe from adversities forever.

 

