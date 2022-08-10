Search icon
Raksha Bandhan 2022: How to download, send cute Rakhi stickers on WhatsApp

Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated beautifully by sending cute messages, stickers and GIFs to loved ones.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 10, 2022, 04:37 PM IST

Raksha Bandhan 2022 wishes though WhatsApp GIFs

Raksha Bandhan 2022: The festival that honours the purity and sanctity of the brother-sister relationship, Raksha Bandhan is also referred to as 'Rakhi'. This festival is celebrated during Savan. Raksha Bandhan is all about celebrating the beautiful bond between brother-sister. On this day sisters ties a Rakhi on their brother's wrist. Rakhi is a symbol of love, care, and protection. But, in today's busy life, where most people stay in different cities and cannot become a part of such occassion due to their work commitments, we can use different ways to celebrate this day. Like, sending humpers and wishing each other through WhatsApp.

Raksha Bandhan can be celebrated beautifully by sending cute messages, stickers and GIFs to their friends, family and loved ones. Thanks to instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, it is easier to reach out to people. One of the best ways to express feelings on WhatsApp is through stickers. Sending a WhatsApp sticker is one of the easiest ways to extend your wishes on special occasions such as Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day and other occasions. If you want to know how to download and send International Rakhi stickers on WhatsApp, you can follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open Google Play Store app on your Android smartphone.

Step 2: Use the search bar at the top and search 'Rakhi' or 'Raksha Bandhan' stickers.

Step 3: Go to the sticker app that you like and tap install.

Step 4: Once it's download, tap Open.

Step 5: Pick the sticker app that you want to use by tapping the '+' icon add button.

Step 6: Open WhatsApp app on your smartphone.

Step 7: Open the chat where you wish to share the sticker. 

Step 8: Tap the sticker icon next to the GIF button

Step 9: Tap the sticker that you wish to share. 

Apple does not allow iPhone users to add stickers via third-party apps. To get Rakhi stickers on whatsapp, iPhone users can ask Android smartphone users to share some stickers to share forward. 

The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
First-image
'Sorry god, I have to do this': MP thief bows to goddess idol before stealing donation box
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
