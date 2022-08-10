Raksha Bandhan 2022: Rakhi gifts under Rs 1,500 that you can buy in Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale

On the special occasion of Rakshabandhan gift your sister a budget friendly tech products from Amazon sale.
Rakhi is almost around the corner and we can’t keep calm. Keeping all the fights aside with your sister, if you haven't already decided what to gift her on Rakhi then here are some tech gifts ideas that you can present on the special occasion of brother and sister, Rakshabandhan. Below is a curated list of gadgets that are budget friendly and useful for your sister. This Rakhi gifting guide will help you pick the best present for your sister. Take a look!
1. DAS Beste Touch LAMP with Bluetooth Speaker
The wireless two in one DAS Beste Touch Lamp with bluetooth speaker connects with every device having bluetooth and can be used as a night lamp which has touch control. It’s available on Amazon for just Rs. 369.
2. Realme Buds Wireless Neo 2
The Realme Buds Wireless Neo 2 is a good neckband option that offers 17 hours of battery life on a single charge and comes with environmental noise cancellation. It is water resistant and is currently available on Amazon for Rs. 1,198.
3. Noise ColorFit Pulse
Noise ColorFit Pulse smartwatch that is IP68 dust and water resistant rated, comes with multiple health and fitness tracking features, and more. The smartwatch retails at an MRP of Rs. 4,999, but can be purchased for Rs. 1,299 right now on amazon
4. pTron Bassbuds Fute
A pair of pocket friendly earbuds come with 13mm drivers, touch controls, and are IPX4 water resistant rated. They are currently on sale for Rs. 798 on Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.
5. Mi Power Bank
Mi Power Bank with 18W Fast charging that can be used to charge smartphones or any other devices that have a USB port within them. It’s available for Rs. 1048 on Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale.
6. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go Type C Flash Drive
The 2-in-1 Pendrive for Mobile with a reversible USB Type-C and a traditional Type-A connector. You can store the documents on the Drive and clear the space from your mobiles and laptops.