Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeLifestyle
topStoriesenglish

Maha Shivratri 2023 tomorrow: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, do's and don'ts of fasting

This year, Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month will start from 08:02 pm on February 18 and it will be valid till 04:18 pm on February 19. Night worship is important in Mahashivaratri, so it is best to celebrate Mahashivaratri on the 18th night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Maha Shivratri 2023 tomorrow: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, do's and don'ts of fasting
File Photo

Maha Shivratri, which translates to 'the great night of Shiva', is one of the most auspicious festivals in the country. It is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India. This year Mahashivratri will be observed on Saturday - February 18, 2023. 

Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance. 

Maha Shivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat 

This year, Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month will start from 08:02 pm on February 18 and it will be valid till 04:18 pm on February 19. Night worship is important in Mahashivaratri, so it is best to celebrate Mahashivaratri on the 18th night. 

READ | Mahashivratri 2023: Is Maha Shivratri on February 18 or 19? Check details here

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi 

Shiva devotees start worshiping Lord Bholenath in the early morning on the day of Mahashivratri. On this day worship for 4 hours in the night is also important. This year the worship of the first Prahar will start at 06:13 pm.

Do's of fasting on Maha Shivratri

On the day of the fast, get up early around sunrise. One should take a bath and dress in clean, preferably white, clothing on the day of the fast. To make your fast more fruitful recite "Om Namah Shivay" multiple times. Because Shivratri Puja is performed at night, devotees take another bath in the evening before doing Shiv Puja. Following a bath, the following day, devotees usually break their fast. Milk, dhatura flowers, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar are among the offerings made to Lord Shiva.

According to Drikpanchang, to get the full benefits of the Vrat, devotees break their fast between dawn and the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.

READ | IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 cut-off soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, check previous year cut-off scores

Don'ts of fasting on Maha Shivratri

It's considered by many to refrain from consuming anything made of rice, wheat, or pulses, as these foods are not permitted during the fast. People generally avoid garlic, onion, and non-vegetarian meals because they are tamsik in nature. Offering coconut water to Shivling is not advisable. It is believed that those people who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Many people also think that Maha Shivratri fast reminds devotees that pride, ego, and falsehood lead to downfall only.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan looks stunningly sexy in black bodycon, poses with Orhan Awatramani and friends
Decoding Natasa Stankovic's 15 feet long veil bridal gown which took 50 days to make
5 famous majestic Shiva temples in India you must visit on Mahashivratri
Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada ready to overpower Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's Pathaan at box office
Meet Virat Kohli's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra, who is as pretty and stylish as Anushka Sharma
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC MTS exam 2022: Registrations to end today at ssc.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.