Maha Shivratri 2023 tomorrow: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, do's and don'ts of fasting

Maha Shivratri, which translates to 'the great night of Shiva', is one of the most auspicious festivals in the country. It is celebrated annually with much fervour and excitement across India. This year Mahashivratri will be observed on Saturday - February 18, 2023.

Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious, as it is supposed to be the night of convergence of Shiva and Shakti, which in essence means the male and feminine energies that keep the world in balance.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Shubh Muhurat

This year, Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month will start from 08:02 pm on February 18 and it will be valid till 04:18 pm on February 19. Night worship is important in Mahashivaratri, so it is best to celebrate Mahashivaratri on the 18th night.

Maha Shivratri 2023: Puja Vidhi

Shiva devotees start worshiping Lord Bholenath in the early morning on the day of Mahashivratri. On this day worship for 4 hours in the night is also important. This year the worship of the first Prahar will start at 06:13 pm.

Do's of fasting on Maha Shivratri

On the day of the fast, get up early around sunrise. One should take a bath and dress in clean, preferably white, clothing on the day of the fast. To make your fast more fruitful recite "Om Namah Shivay" multiple times. Because Shivratri Puja is performed at night, devotees take another bath in the evening before doing Shiv Puja. Following a bath, the following day, devotees usually break their fast. Milk, dhatura flowers, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yoghurt, honey, ghee, and sugar are among the offerings made to Lord Shiva.

According to Drikpanchang, to get the full benefits of the Vrat, devotees break their fast between dawn and the end of Chaturdashi Tithi.

Don'ts of fasting on Maha Shivratri

It's considered by many to refrain from consuming anything made of rice, wheat, or pulses, as these foods are not permitted during the fast. People generally avoid garlic, onion, and non-vegetarian meals because they are tamsik in nature. Offering coconut water to Shivling is not advisable. It is believed that those people who perform puja, fast, and offer prayers to Lord Shiva are blessed with good luck. Many people also think that Maha Shivratri fast reminds devotees that pride, ego, and falsehood lead to downfall only.