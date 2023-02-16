Mahashivratri 2023: Is Maha Shivratri on February 18 or 19? Check details here

Representational image

This year Mahashivaratri will be celebrated on 18 February Saturday. According to the Panchang, every year Mahashivaratri is celebrated on the Chaturdashi date of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month. Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati were married on the day of Mahashivaratri. For this reason Shiva marriage is organized on Mahashivratri, Shiva and Mother Parvati are united in the temples. Fasting and worshipping on this day brings unbroken good fortune and wishes are fulfilled. Shiva is worshipped in the four hours of the night on Mahashivratri. Let's know the auspicious time of worship of the four phases of Mahashivratri and the time of fasting.

Mahashivratri 2023: Date

Chaturdashi Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Phalgun month will start from 08:02 PM on February 18 this year and will be valid till 04:18 PM on February 19. Night worship is important in Mahashivaratri, so it is best to celebrate Mahashivaratri on 18th.

On this day Uttarashada Nakshatra is till 05:42 pm, after that it will be Shravan Nakshatra. Vyatipat Yoga is till 07:36 PM, after that there will be Variyan Yoga. On this day Karan Gar till 09:51 AM, Vanij till 08:02 PM and Vishti till 06:10 AM is on February 19. Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga on Mahashivaratri is from 05:42 PM to 06:56 AM the next day.

Mahashivratri 2023: Shubh muhurat

Shiva devotees start worshipping Lord Bholenath in the early morning on the day of Mahashivratri. There is a crowd of devotees in pagodas throughout the day on Mahashivratri. On this day worship for 4 hours of the night is also important. This year the worship of the first Prahar will start at 06:13 pm.

Mahashivaratri First Prahar Puja Muhurat: 06:13 PM to 09:24 PM

Mahashivratri Second Prahar Puja Muhurat: 09:24 PM to late night 12:35 AM

Mahashivratri Third Prahar Puja Muhurta: Late Night 12:35 AM to Next Morning 03:46 AM

Mahashivaratri Chaturth Prahar Puja Muhurta: February 19, from 03:46 am to 06:56 am

Mahashivratri 2023: Paran time

Those who will observe Mahashivratri fast on February 18, they should break their fast on February 19, between 06:56 am to 03:24 pm.