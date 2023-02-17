IIT Kanpur to release GATE 2023 cut-off soon at gate.iitk.ac.in, check previous year cut-off scores

File Photo

IIT Kanpur is all set to release the GATE 2023 cut-off soon. Candidates who appeared for the GATE 2023 Exam will be able to check the cut-off on the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in. The GATE cut-off marks will be released for all 29 papers. The GATE cut-off marks are the minimum marks that a candidate needs to score to qualify for the entrance exam.

The GATE cut-off marks are decided based on the number of available seats. This year, two types of cut-offs for GATE will be released - one is qualifying and the other is admission cut-off.

Previous year's GATE cut-off (2022)

CS- 25

ECE- 25

Biotechnology- 35.5

Chemical Engineering- 25.3

Statistics- 25

Metallurgical engineering- 46.2

Mathematics- 27.3

Electrical engineering- 30.7

Textile engineering and fibre science- 36.8

Mechanical Engineering (ME)- 28.1

Physics- 26.5

Life Science (Botany/ Zoology)- 33.9

Agriculture Engineering- 26.3

Chemistry- 27.5

Mining Engineering- 25.5

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur held the GATE 2023 Exam on February 4, 5, 11, and 12, 2023. A total of 6.8 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, the director of IIT Kanpur had said. The GATE 2023 response sheet has also been released on the official website - www.gate.iitk.ac.in.

The answer keys will be out on February 22, 2023, and the objection window will be open from February 22 to February 25, 2023.

Based on the answer keys and the objections made by the candidates, GATE 2023 result will be announced. The result is scheduled to be released on March 16, 2023. The ones who qualify for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering will secure admission to several institutes for Engineering/ Technology/ Architecture/ Science/ Commerce/ Arts.