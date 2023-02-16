Search icon
5 best places in India under Rs 5000 for your next holiday, check list

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 01:31 PM IST

5 best places in India under Rs 5000 for your next holiday, check list
File Photo

It doesn't matter how financially sound someone is, everyone loves to enjoy a cheap and budget trip. If one travels during the off-season, it is possible to get good deals on accommodation that will not burn a hole in your pocket.  Today, we will tell you about some destinations in India that you can visit for just Rs 5000. 

Lansdowne 

Lansdowne is one of the lesser-known hill stations of Uttarakhand. It is famous for its natural beauty and scenic views. You can get a hotel and tourist bungalows here to stay for as low as Rs 1000. 

Places to visit/things to do 

War Memorial and the Tip-in-top point
Visit the Bhulla Tal lake.
Take a long walk exploring the hill station.
Visit the Kalagarh wildlife sanctuary

Parvati Valley 

Parvati Valley is situated in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh. You can reach Kasol by bus or train. You can also visit nearby villages like Tosh and take a trek to Kheerganga. Accommodation begins at Rs 150 per night and the food is cheap too. A good 3-4 day trip can be wrapped up for under Rs 5000.

Places to visit/things to do 

Visit Kasol for the spectacular views of the mountains
Attend a party in the valley ahead of Tosh
Trek to Kheerganga and enjoy the natural hot water springs 

Goa 

Goa is a state in western India with coastlines stretching along the Arabian Sea. It is one of India's favourite beach states. While Goa can be expensive, it is still possible for anyone to enjoy the beaches and parties for under Rs 5000.

Places to visit/things to do 

Rent a scooter and explore the capital Panaji
Go to Old Goa and visit the Basilica de Bom Jesus, Se Cathedral, and St Francis of Assisi Church.
Check out the lighthouse at Fort Aguada.
If you just want to lounge around on the beaches, visit South Goa

McLeodganj
 
McLeod Ganj, also spelled McLeodganj, is a suburb of Dharamshala in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. Here, a hotel room can cost as low as Rs 300 for a night. It is one of the must-visit places in India for a calm and budget-friendly holiday.

Places to visit/things to do 

Visit Bhagsu falls and the Shiva cafe
Take the Triund trek and camp overnight for just Rs 500
Visit the monastery 
Visit the amazing cafes with great mountain views. 

Pondicherry 

Pondicherry (or Puducherry) is a Union Territory town bounded by the southeastern Tamil Nadu state. It is also home to the Auroville ashram and is known for its architecture influenced by the French colonies. Pondicherry is one of the most picturesque places to visit for under Rs 5000.

Places to visit/things to do 

Visit the famous Promenade beach.
Visit the Aurobindo ashram
Explore Auroville on a bicycle.

