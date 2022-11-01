Search icon
Akshaya Navami 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance of celebrating Amla Navami

On this day, the Amla tree is worshipped as it considered being the abode of all Gods and Goddesses.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 06:16 PM IST

Akshaya Navami 2022: Know date, shubh muhurat, significance of celebrating Amla Navami
File Photo

The festival of Akshaya Navami is related to Amla. Amla Navami is celebrated on Kartik Shukla Navami Tithi. It is also called Akshaya Navami and is believed that the Dwapar Yuga started from this day. Amla is also called the fruit of immortality. On this day, the Amla tree is worshipped as it considered being the abode of all Gods and Goddesses. This time Akshaya Navami will be celebrated on November 2.

Akshaya Navami 2022: Date and Shubh Muhurat

This year, the Navami date of Shukla Paksha of Kartik month will start at 11.04 pm on November 1, 2022, and will end at 09:09 pm on November 2, 2022. The auspicious time of worship on Akshaya Navami will be from 06:34 in the morning of November 2 to 12:04 in the afternoon.

Akshaya Navami 2022: Significance 

This festival is celebrated on the Navami of Kartik Shukla Paksha. Fasting, worship, tarpan, and charity have special significance on this day. It was on Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami that Lord Krishna left the streets of Vrindavan-Gokul and left for Mathura.

Akshaya Navami 2022: Puja Vidhi 

Take a bath on the day of Akshaya Navami or Amla Navami and take a vow to worship. Pray that by worshiping Amla, you will be blessed with happiness, prosperity, and health. After this, offer water near the gooseberry tree facing east. Do circumambulation of the tree seven times and perform aarti with camphor. Give food to the poor under the tree and also eat the food yourself.

