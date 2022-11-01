DU CSAS Second Merit List out, last date to accept seats TODAY

Those candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list can book their seats till 4:59 pm today.

Delhi University, DU has released the DU Second Merit List on October 30, 2022, after 10 pm. According to the official schedule, the candidates who were allotted seats in Round 2 can accept their vacant seats from October 31, 2022, 10 am to November 1, 2022, 4:59 pm.

Those candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list can book their seats till 4:59 pm today. All the candidates who do not accept their seats on time will not be allotted seats in the next round as well. Colleges will verify the online form from October 31, 2022, till November 2, 2022, and the last date to pay the fees online is November 3, 2022.

DU CSAS Second Merit List 2022: Important dates to remember

Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: After 10 pm Tuesday, October 30, 2022

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: Till Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 4:59 pm.

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10 am to Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 5 pm.

Last date of Online payment of admission fees: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 4:59 pm.

All the candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 2 can will have to wait for Round 3. The DU will release the vacant seats on November 4, 2022, for Round 3.