DU CSAS Second Merit List out, last date to accept seats TODAY

Headlines

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

Ravichandran Ashwin on ODI World Cup selection: 'Not my job...'

How Hyderabad-born engineer became CEO of world's second-largest company worth $2.3 trillion

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video: Man's heart-pounding showdown with massive Indian Cobra grips the internet, watch

'Could be next MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh': Kiran More heaps massive praise on KKR star

SC seeks AG's assistance on plea for fixing time limit for govt to notify collegium proposals

Bollywood stars who own Lamborghini Urus worth over Rs 4 crore

10 most fat-burning fruits

5 ways to overcome procrastination

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Guns & Gulaabs Cast Interview | Dulquer Salmaan, Rajkummar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, TJ Bhanu | Part 2

President Murmu Launches INS Vindhyagiri, 6th Stealth Frigate In Navy's Arsenal; Know All About It

Himachal Landslide: Several Houses Destroyed Due To Heavy Rain, Landslides In Mandi

Srimad Ramayan: Sony TV releases promo of new mythological show, netizens say 'this looks better than entire Adipurush'

Britney Spears opens up on divorce, ending six-year-long relationship with Sam Asghari: 'I’m a little shocked but...'

OMG 2 box office collection day 8: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi film set to cross Rs 100 crore in India

HomeEducation

Education

DU CSAS Second Merit List out, last date to accept seats TODAY

Those candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list can book their seats till 4:59 pm today.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:51 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Delhi University, DU has released the DU Second Merit List on October 30, 2022, after 10 pm. According to the official schedule, the candidates who were allotted seats in Round 2 can accept their vacant seats from October 31, 2022, 10 am to November 1, 2022, 4:59 pm. 

Those candidates whose names are mentioned in the merit list can book their seats till 4:59 pm today. All the candidates who do not accept their seats on time will not be allotted seats in the next round as well. Colleges will verify the online form from October 31, 2022, till November 2, 2022, and the last date to pay the fees online is November 3, 2022.

READ | From weight loss to teeth health: Here's why chia seeds are good for your health

DU CSAS Second Merit List 2022: Important dates to remember 

Declaration of Second CSAS Allocation List: After 10 pm Tuesday, October 30, 2022

Candidates to “Accept” the Allocated seat: Till Tuesday, November 1, 2022, 4:59 pm. 

Colleges to Verify and Approve the online applications: Monday, October 31, 2022, 10 am to Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 5 pm. 

READ | Pakistan: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed during intelligence-based military operation in southwest Balochistan

Last date of Online payment of admission fees: Thursday, November 03, 2022, 4:59 pm. 

All the candidates who were not allotted a seat in Round 2 can will have to wait for Round 3. The DU will release the vacant seats on November 4, 2022, for Round 3.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar man breaks Guinness World Record by crafting spoon smaller than nib of a pen

Nuh violence: Haryana BJP chief smells conspiracy behind incident

ISSF World Championships: Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal triumph as India win Gold in 10m air pistol mixed team event

Viral video: SpiceJet pilot's creative Independence Day announcement earns internet's acclaim, watch

Ranbir Kapoor buys new Rs 4 crore SUV, joins Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani in list of owners

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

In pics: 5 times Nysa Devgn raised the temperature with her glam looks in Indian attire

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE