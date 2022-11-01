From weight loss to teeth health: Here's why chia seeds are good for your health

File Photo

Chia seeds are one of the most popular and important sources of proteins for a lot of people. The black and white seeds are rich in protein and fiber. The origins of chia seeds come from the Salvia hispanica plant.

A majority of people enjoy drinking chia seeds water. Other people also use seeds in baked goods, vegan eggs, and pudding, or as a dressing for salad. Chia has a high absorption capacity. So much so that it can become up to 12 times its original size when soaked.

These seeds are much more effective and useful to humans. Let's take a look at some of the health benefits of chia seeds.

Helps in treating diabetes

Because Chia seeds are high in fiber, they help to control blood sugar levels, especially after meals. According to researchers, chia seeds help to reduce 'belly fat' tissue and thus control obesity.

Reduces the risk of heart disease

As per the report of Healthline, chia seeds are high in fiber, and omega-3s. Consuming them may reduce your risk of heart disease. Chia seeds are also enriched with soluble fiber which can help to lower total and LDL (bad) cholesterol in your blood.

Chia seeds are full of antioxidants

Antioxidants fight free radical production in your body and chia seeds contribute to that. Free radicals not only lead to severe diseases like cancer but also cause aging and cognitive decline.

Good for maintaining teeth health

Chia seeds have high Calcium content and the Zinc in them helps to keep tartar at bay. The antibacterial properties of chia seeds also help to control bad breath.

Chia seeds are crucial for bone health

Chia seeds include several nutrients that are crucial for bone health. As per the report of Healthline, the seeds are enriched with calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium, and these help in building bones.