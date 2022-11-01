Search icon
Pakistan: 2 soldiers, 4 terrorists killed during intelligence-based military operation in southwest Balochistan

The military said that the security forces continued the clearance operation to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 08:24 AM IST

File Photo

The military said in a statement that two Pakistani soldiers and 4 terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based military operation in Pakistan's southwest Balochistan province. On Monday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan army, said that the operation was conducted in the Kaman Pass area of the province to clear a hideout of terrorists.

However, during the establishment of blocking positions, terrorists opened fire on the security forces, which resulted in the death of the military personnel, the ISPR statement said, adding that during the ensuing heavy exchange of fire, four terrorists were also killed.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition, including improvised explosive devices, were seized from the terrorists, Xinhua news agency reported. The military said that the security forces continued the clearance operation to apprehend other terrorists in the area.

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)

