Massive fire breaks out at Vegeta restaurant in Pune’s Lulla Nagar, cause yet to be ascertained

Reportedly, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan’s restaurant is situated on the ground floor of the same building.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 10:43 AM IST

Photo via ANI Twitter

A massive fire broke out in a restaurant located on the top floor of the Marvel Vista commercial building in the Lulla Nagar area of Pune on Tuesday morning. The fire reportedly took place at the Vegeta restaurant which is located on the 7th floor of the building. It was reported around 8.15 am today. 

Six fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire and so far, no casualty gas or damage to property has been reported. 

Reportedly, former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan’s restaurant is situated on the ground floor of the same building. As of now, the cause of the fire is being ascertained. It is reported that the restaurant suffered considerable property damage in the blaze.

(This story will be updated as more information comes to light)

