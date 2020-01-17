Headlines

'We Rule the Skies': IAF tweets photo of Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter pilots

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, codenamed 'Flanker-H' by NATO, is a twinjet multirole air superiority heavy, all-weather, long-range fighter jet, developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 17, 2020, 03:49 PM IST

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is striking terror into the hearts of its enemies with the help of formidable fighting machines such as the Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-29UPGs, Mirage-2000s, Jaguars and the indigenous Tejas Ligh Combat Aircraft, the airforce said in a statement.

The IAF on Friday posted a tweet from its official handle on the social media site with the caption "We Rule the Skies" and posted a photo of IAF fighters on a mission inside the formidable Sukhoi-30 MKI.

 

 

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI, codenamed 'Flanker-H' by NATO, is a twinjet multirole air superiority heavy, all-weather, long-range fighter jet, developed by Russia's Sukhoi and built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

While the initial deal signed between India and Russia 20 years ago was for the manufacture of 140 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs, IAF's arsenal currently includes over 250 Sukhoi Su-30MKIs. 272 such jets will be operated by the airforce. While the jet is configured to carry one 30 mm Gryazev-Shipunov GSh-30-1 autocannon along with 8,130 kilograms of external armament including missiles and bombs on its 12 hardpoints, the IAF is modifying 42 Su-30MKIs to launch the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile. IAF's lethality will increase manifolds once the modified Su-30MKIs capable of launching BrahMos missiles join the service.

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will oversee the induction ceremony of Su-30MKIs with BrahMos missiles in the 222 Squadron (Tigersharks) on January 20. With the capability to strike targets over the vast seas surrounding India's western, eastern and southern coasts, the Tigersharks will help the country maintain a tight vigil over strategically important Indian Ocean Region (IOR). The Tigersharks Squadron was raised on September 15, 1969, with Su-7 fighters and later flew the MiG-27 jets.

With the French Rafale jets also in the process of joining the IAF, the force will become the undisputed ruler of the skies in Asia. Su-30MKI and Rafale combination will give unparalleled muscle to the IAF in comparison to its adversaries particularly the Pakistani Air Force and China's People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).

