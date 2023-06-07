Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

South Mumbai college student raped, murdered in hostel room, accused found dead at railway tracks

Mumbai: A security guard at the hostel was later found dead at railway tracks near the hostel.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

South Mumbai college student raped, murdered in hostel room, accused found dead at railway tracks
Crime in Mumbai (Representational)

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in a hostel in south Mumbai. A security guard at the hostel was later found dead at railway tracks near the hostel.

The police received information about the woman at 5 pm on Tuesday that she had become untraceable. Her fourth-floor hostel room at Charni Road was found locked from outside. The police broke open the hostel to find the body of the woman.

Apparently, she was strangled with a piece of cloth.

The woman used to study in a government polytechnic college in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The police examined the room forensically. The fingerprint experts began a probe into the incident. They ascertained that the hostel's security guard was the prime suspect in the case. He was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Tuesday morning.

The student's cousin had filed an FIR against the hostel security guard.

The police are investigating the case further.

With inputs from PTI

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Divya Drishti-fame actress Nyrraa Banerji, who is being paid in lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13
Meet Anirudh Agarwal, Purana Mandir, Samri actor who left his civil engineering career and became India's scariest man
In pics: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's Los Angeles mansion worth Rs 144 crore
Who is Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress who has accused makers of sexual harassment?
Step inside Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's reported luxurious wedding venue with lake view, per-day cost in lakhs
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 718 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for June 7
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.