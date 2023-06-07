South Mumbai college student raped, murdered in hostel room, accused found dead at railway tracks

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

Crime in Mumbai (Representational)

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in a hostel in south Mumbai. A security guard at the hostel was later found dead at railway tracks near the hostel.

The police received information about the woman at 5 pm on Tuesday that she had become untraceable. Her fourth-floor hostel room at Charni Road was found locked from outside. The police broke open the hostel to find the body of the woman.

Apparently, she was strangled with a piece of cloth.

The woman used to study in a government polytechnic college in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The police examined the room forensically. The fingerprint experts began a probe into the incident. They ascertained that the hostel's security guard was the prime suspect in the case. He was found dead on the railway tracks near Charni Road station on Tuesday morning.

The student's cousin had filed an FIR against the hostel security guard.

The police are investigating the case further.

With inputs from PTI