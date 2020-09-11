Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray no longer welcome in Ayodhya: VHP

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the saint community of Ayodhya are angry with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray over his government's role in the demolition of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut's office, and have announced that he is no longer welcome in Ayodhya.

"Now, Uddhav Thackeray is no more welcome in Ayodhya. Why is the Shiv Sena is attacking Ranaut? Everyone can understand. It is not a mystery. The Shiv Sena is not the same what it used to be under Balasaheb Thackeray," Mahant Kanhaiya Das, head of the Ayodhya Sant Samaj said.

"Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena are no more welcome in Ayodhya. Now, the Maharashtra Chief Minister will face stiff opposition from seers of Ayodhya if he comes here." Mahant Raju Das, the priest of the Hanuman Garhi temple, said.

He further said that the Maharashtra government did not 'waste any time' in demolishing Kangana's office, but it is yet to take any action against those involved in lynching two sadhus in Palghar.

Moreover, Sharad Sharma, the regional spokesperson of VHP, said that Shiv Sena is targeting the actor because she is supporting 'nationalist forces', and showed the courage to fight against the 'drug mafia of Mumbai'.

Uddhav had last visited Ayodhya in March this year after becoming the Chief Minister of Maharashtra by stitching up an alliance with NCP and Congress, ditching long-time ally BJP in the process.