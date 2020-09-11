Kangana vs Uddhav: Ranaut says she will continue to work from ravaged office

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been making claims in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, came to Mumbai only to find her bungalow in Bandra, in ruins. BMC had demolished the bungalow, thus also leaving her office in ruins.

Kangana said that COVID-19 and halting of work affected her source of income too. Through her Twitter handle, the actor cleared that she does not have the money to renovate her office and thus, will keep working from the ruins of the office ravaged 'as a symbol of a woman's will that dared to rise'.

"I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav," she tweeted.

Here's her tweet:

I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world #KanganaVsUddhav https://t.co/98VnFANVsu — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

On Thursday, a case was registered against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut at Vikhroli police station in Mumbai for defaming Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and stating that he has links with 'Bollywood Mafia'. The complainant alleged that Kangana's video on social media on Wednesday defamed the CM even though he has no direct connection with the demolition.

According to our sources, a defamation suit will also be filed against Kangana in the Vikhroli court in this regard. The complaint was filed by advocate Nitin Mane who registered it with Vikhroli police.

Kangana had said through her video, "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think, by teaming up with the film mafia and by breaking my house, you have taken your revenge against me? Your ego will be destroyed, just like the way my house has been broken today. This is the circle of life, don't forget, it doesn't remain the same forever."