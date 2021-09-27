PM Modi launches Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a new mission across the country today, which will help our nation take a step towards a Digital India. Today, PM Modi has launched the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission through video conferencing.

The new Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission has been launched today, September 27, at 11 am by PM Modi. Through a tweet posted yesterday, PM Modi said, “The Mission leverages technology to improve access to healthcare and opens doors for new innovations in the sector.”

The pilot project of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission had been announced by the Prime Minister from the ramparts of Red Fort on August 15 last year. Currently, the programme was earlier implemented in the pilot phase in six union territories, as per media reports.

The nation-wide rollout of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission coincides with the National Health Authority (NHA) celebrating the third anniversary of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will be present on the occasion.

According to PMO, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission will create a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information.

During the launch of the scheme, PM Modi said, "Today is a very important day. The drive to strengthen the health facilities of the country, in the last 7 years, is entering a new phase today. This is not an ordinary phase. This is an extraordinary phase."

Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, the citizens of India will be able to access several healthcare facilities with just a simple click. They will be issued a unique health ID, with which they will be able to book appointments, consult doctors and avail other healthcare services digitally.

