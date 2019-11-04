Headlines

Odd-even scheme in Delhi from today: All you need to know

Under the odd-even scheme, private vehicles whose registration numbers end in odd digits are allowed to ply on road on odd dates and those ending with even digits are allowed on roads on even days.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 04, 2019, 08:25 AM IST

Delhi's traffic rationing scheme Odd-Even will come into effect from 8 am onwards today. The scheme is aimed at curbing pollution since the national capital has turned into a gas chamber with Air Quality Index lying in the severe category for the past several days.

The odd-even scheme will be applicable from November 4-15.

Under the odd-even scheme, private vehicles whose registration numbers end in odd digits are allowed to ply on road on odd dates and those ending with even digits are allowed on roads on even days.

A fine of Rs 4,000 will be imposed those found breaking not following the traffic rationing scheme. 

The rule just does not apply on Delhiites only but people entering the national capital from other states also have to abide by it.

Emergency vehicles, women, vehicles carrying children in school uniform, two-wheelers have been exempted from the scheme.

However, women who will be driving 4-wheelers alone or with other women on-board or with children less than 12 years of age will be exempted.

In addition to this, President, Prime Minister, Vice President, Governors, Chief Justice of India, Speaker of Lok Sabha, vehicles of Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha leader of Opposition, Vehicles of Chief Ministers of states and UTs are also exempted.

However, the Delhi Chief Minister's vehicle has not been exempted from the odd-even scheme.

Also, electric vehicles, people with disabilities don't have to abide by the rules. The scheme was first introduced in 2015.

