Mysore pak, masala dosa: Know PM Modi’s royal breakfast menu at Karnataka’s Mysuru Palace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two-day visit to Karnataka, during which he led the celebrations of the International Yoga Day 2022 from the Mysuru Palace. During his Karnataka trip, he also had breakfast with the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru.

PM Modi’s breakfast with the royal family was simple, traditional, and scrumptious, with treats from the region presented to the prime minister in an extravagant breakfast treat. The breakfast menu was designed to have all the traditional food items from Mysuru and Karnataka.

The two things that stood out in the royal breakfast menu for PM Modi were Mysore Pak and the Mysore-style masala dosa. The cuisine of the breakfast was south Indian, specially prepared as per the preference of PM Narendra Modi.

The PM, who led the Yoga Day celebrations on the premises of the 'Amba Vilas Palace', drove back to the palace for breakfast on the invitation from the royal family after inaugurating the 'Innovative Digital Yoga Exhibition' at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

Mysuru royal scion Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar and "Rajmata" Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, earlier in the day had shared the stage with Modi at the Yoga Day event.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar said she had written a letter to the Prime Minister, inviting him for breakfast.

"I had invited him to come to our house -- it may be a palace for others -- for breakfast when he comes to Mysuru for Yoga Day. I had written a letter to him and he has accepted it, and we are happy," she said, as per PTI reports.

Being in Mysuru the menu will naturally be South Indian, along with PM's preferences if any, she said, adding that "Mysore Pak which has origins in Mysuru is certainly part of the menu, also Mysuru masala dosa...."

Earlier today, PM Modi addressed and took part in the International Yoga Day 2022 event, where he performed several yoga asanas with 15,000 attendees. He also talked about the benefits of yoga and why one should incorporate it into their lifestyle.

(With PTI inputs)

