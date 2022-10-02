Search icon
Mumbai: Heroin worth 34 crore seized at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, one held

Heroin was hidden in a luggage at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 04:15 PM IST

The customs office in Mumbai confiscated 5 kilogrammes of heroin on Sunday, with an estimated street value of Rs. 34 crore. The heroin was found in a specifically created hole within a trolley bag at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, according to the authorities. The traveller has been detained.

“Under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) 1985, seized 4970 grams heroin valued at ₹34.79 Crore & arrested one passenger who has been remanded to judicial custody. The contraband was found concealed in a specially made cavity inside a trolley bag," the Mumbai Customs Zone III tweeted on Sunday. The details about the accused and the destination are yet to be known.

A lady was detained at the Mumbai airport the day before for reportedly carrying 490 grams of cocaine worth 4.9 crore in a customised cavity constructed in her shoe. ANI published a video showing law enforcement officers dismantling the sandals to retrieve the narcotics.

Controlled delivery laws were established by Customs in July, allowing agents to monitor the transport of potentially illegal goods including gold, narcotics, cigarettes, tobacco, money, and alcohol. The goal of the action was to prevent illegal activity and identify those responsible.

The rules provide that a customs agent may place monitoring devices on suspicious packages in order to observe their whereabouts.

SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process
