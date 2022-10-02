Shashi Tharoor vs Mallikarjun Kharge: Amid fight for Congress prez post, Tharoor calls for 'public debate'

With just two candidates standing for the Congress president post, Tharoor suggested a public debate between him and Kharge for the post.

With the Congress presidential elections just a few weeks away, both the candidates in the fight for the top post in the party are making their case. While Shashi Tharoor talks of change in the party, Mallikarjun Kharge insisted on following the Congress ideologies.

In the midst of the battle for the Congress throne, Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor said that he remains open to the idea of conducting a debate between him and rival candidate Kharge, similar to the recent British Conservative Party leadership race.

Tharoor said that a debate between the two candidates who are up for the Congress presidential post will be able to invoke the interest of the people in the party. He further added that the Nehru-Gandhi family has held and will always hold a special place in the hearts of Congress party members.

In an interview with PTI, Shashi Tharoor said the answer to the Congress' current challenges lies in a combination of effective leadership and organisational reforms. Earlier, Tharoor had suggested that if he comes into power, there will be some serious changes within the party.

After former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi’s candidature for the Congress presidential polls was rejected by the top leadership, only Shashi Tharoor and Mallikarjun Kharge were left to contest for the top post, both being senior and reputed leaders of the party.

Talking about what he brings to the table, Tharoor said, "I have a proven and credible track record in leading at the highest levels of organisations, whether it has been at the UN, where, as the under-secretary-general in-charge of the body's public information department, I managed the communications of the UN's largest department comprising of over 800 staff in 77 offices worldwide, rationalised its structure, trimmed its budget and sharpened its efforts - all of which prompted many to urge me to contest to lead the UN Organisation itself.”

The Congress presidential elections are set to take place on October 17, when workers and leaders of the party across the country will cast their ballots. The results for the same will be announced on October 19, as per reports.

(With PTI inputs)

