Model Tenancy Act to transform rental housing in India

Headlines

Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Meet the man who dropped out of school at 15, later became business tycoon with Rs 16000 crore net worth

WFI elections: Final list of candidates announced, know who can replace BJP MP Brij Bhushan

Supreme Court refuses to stay HC order on caste survey in Bihar, defers hearing till August 14

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Rajasthan: 12-year-old student dies after falling in water tank in Barmer school

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Meet the man who dropped out of school at 15, later became business tycoon with Rs 16000 crore net worth

Superfoods to boost haemoglobin levels

8 most expensive Indian weddings

AI imagines Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah characters as Vikings warriors

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

New mom Ileana D'Cruz has been married to her baby's father; know all about the secret wedding

The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman now says he has 'no idea who sent legal notice' to director Kartiki Gonsalves

Haddi: Anurag Kashyap drops new poster of Nawazuddin Siddiqui in red saree, know where to watch

BTS' Suga initiates military enlistment process, details inside

HomeIndia

India

Model Tenancy Act to transform rental housing in India

The recently-approved law recognizes that ‘Housing for All’ doesn’t just mean ownership, but also access to good quality housing as a service.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 22, 2021, 11:58 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Model Tenancy Act (MTA), piloted by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is a welcome step in the right direction for the rental housing sector in India. In a country where nearly 31 per cent of the urban population resides in rental housing, the need to streamline the leasing process and formalize the industry cannot be overstated.

“By enacting the MTA, the government has recognized the changing needs of the society, wherein ‘Housing for All’ does not only mean ownership, but also access to good quality housing as a service,” said Sriram Chitturi, Founding President of the Rental Housing Association of India (RHAI).

Tectonic shift

Traditionally, housing in India has been viewed as a product, with most government and private interventions focusing on home ownership rather than rental housing. However, the changing demographics, socio-economic trends and consumer needs have fuelled the ever-increasing demand for rental housing in the country.

Despite that, capital formation in the rental housing space has been a challenge, chiefly due to outdated rent control laws. More than one crore houses were lying vacant in urban Indian, as per 2011 Census. “Many houses were locked and lying vacant, as owners feared loss of possession, due to the archaic laws. Now, with MTA, we can look forward to the formalization of rental housing in the country,” noted Chitturi, who is counting on India’s high migration and demographic dividend where 65% of the population is under 35 years of age to accelerate the tectonic shift in the real estate industry.

The new Act is expected to bring greater transparency and accountability in the country’s rental housing ecosystem, while balancing the interests of both the property owner and tenant. “We will soon see big changes in the industry with respect to institutional ownership of housing inventory, efficiency in design and infrastructure, standardization, tech-enabled experience from discovery to check out as well as multiple layers of service aided by technology,” affirmed Chitturi.

Nod to co-living

The 2019 MTA draft had prohibited subletting, which meant that no co-living companies would be allowed to exist. RHAI was quick to highlight the inadequacies of the proposed Act and impress upon the authorities the importance of rental management companies in the current ecosystem.

MTA, in its final form, acknowledges the role of residential rental management companies, such as co-living companies, which offer rental housing as a service, and cater to varied segments of the migrant population. “It is a big move to get regulatory clarity for the service we deliver,” admitted Chitturi, who is also the Founder of a co-living start-up named Guesture in Bengaluru.

Given that housing is a state subject, Chitturi plans to work with various state governments to address state-specific needs of the evolving co-living industry. This will aid the rent economy in the real estate sector. The vision is not just to provide living spaces on rent, but to offer rental housing solutions that are technology-enabled and based on sustainable business models to help enhance the quality of the residents’ lives.

Once MTA is implemented by all state governments, experts concur that it will help resolve India’s migrant housing crisis, which was brutally exposed during the Covid-19 pandemic. Good quality, affordable rental housing will also add momentum to the national objective of ‘Housing for All’.

Disclaimer- Brand desk content

    RECOMMENDED STORIES

    VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

    Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar showers praises on PM Modi, says 'no other strong...'

    Delhi-NCR earthquake: Twitter floods with hilarious memes after tremors shook national capital

    Manipur violence: Five policemen suspended over May 4 incident

    Uttar Pradesh: Roof of temple verandah collapses in Agra, minor girl killed

    Abhishek Malhan calls Sidharth Shukla, Gautam Gulati his favourite Bigg Boss winners, latter replies: 'Kill it with...'

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक दृश्य

    Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

    Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

    Meet Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Elvish Yadav, 25-year-old YouTuber who owns Rs 1.5 crore sportscar, multiple houses

    Alia Bhatt looks mesmerising in black saree as she shares photos from Mission Start Ab launch event in Delhi

    In pics: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature with her pool photos

    MORE

    सर्वाधिक देखे गए

    MORE

    डीएनए मूल

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE