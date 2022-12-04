MCD Elections: How a local body poll will have national consequences? Analysing AAP vs BJP vs Congress prestige battle

Representational Image

The high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls is seen as a prestige battle between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP, while the Congress, which has suffered a back-to-back drubbing in the national capital since 2015 in parliamentary, assembly and municipal corporations polls, is trying to redeem itself with a notable performance this time.

The result of the MCD polls will have a far-reaching impact which will not only be limited to Delhi, but also be felt across the country’s political circles.

The BJP, despite facing successive defeats in the Delhi Assembly elections, has remained virtually unbeatable in the MCD polls. Neither Congress’ Chief Minister Sheila Dixit nor Arvind Kejriwal could defeat the BJP despite reaching the peak of their popularity.

In 2007, the Congress coalition government under the leadership of Manmohan Singh headed the Centre and Sheila Dikshit was the Delhi CM, in spite of this the people voted for the BJP in the municipal elections.

In 2011, the then CM Sheila Dikshit divided the Municipal Corporation of Delhi into three parts -- North, East and South Delhi Municipal Corporations to weaken the hold of the saffron party. Despite this, the BJP came to power in all the three corporations defeating the Congress in the MCD polls of 2012.

In the last elections held in 2017, a big change occurred in the powers of the Centre and Delhi wherein the BJP-led NDA coalition government with Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister and Arvind Kejriwal serving as the CM with a thumping and historic majority.

In 2022, the BJP wants to prove that it remains the first choice of people in the municipal elections.

If the BJP wins, it will enthuse the BJP cadre and will surely affect the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. At present, all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi are held by the BJP. On the other hand, for the AAP, winning the MCD elections is being considered crucial in view of their future politics.

The AAP, which has aspirations of expansion in the national politics, needs a booster to win the MCD elections as its victory will increase Kejriwal`s stature in the national politics and his acceptance among the opposition parties.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Congress and many other regional parties have been constantly trying to bring all the opposition parties on one platform, but the Congress has so far isolated the AAP from the process.

For the past several years, the BJP has been dominating the MCD and all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, but the results of the elections may affect some of the seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Both the BJP and AAP are aware of the far-reaching political impact of the MCD election results, and for the Congress, this election is more about its revival in Delhi politics.

