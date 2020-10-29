DNA Special: How Nikita Tomar's murder exposes dual personalities of some politicians

The politicians who did not even wait for 24 hours after the Hathras incident haven’t got the time to visit Ballabgarh’s Nikita Tomar even after two days of her being murdered in broad daylight. This is because, in the case of Nikita, the accused belongs to a particular community and that is keeping politicians silent.

Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi, who had defied the curfew, and travelled to Hathras are silent today. Arvind Kejriwal's party, Left parties, Dalit thinkers, urban Naxals, Tukde Tukde gangs have nothing to say. So, today we will question everybody who chose to remain silent on this issue. At the same time, we will also tell you how Tauseef gained the courage to murder Nikita. Tauseef comes from a large political family and how he was spoilt all his life. So, today we will decode Tauseef’s political connection and try to understand whether Nikita's family had made the biggest mistake by fearing him?

The population of women in India is about 65 crore and out of these, 42 crore women are below 35 years of age. When these 42 crore women come out of their homes, their parents fear for their daughter’s safety. However, each day, at least one of India’s daughters falls prey to some Tauseef or the other even as her parents wait for her to return home.

Also read Ballabhgarh murder: Accused Tauseef reveals why he killed Nikita

Let us decode how Mewat, from where Tauseef belonged, is one of the largest centres of criminal activities and fanatical Muslims in India.

Today, there is a pall of gloom on the streets where Nikita Tomar spent her childhood. The neighbours who used to be proud of Nikita's successes are today engaged in a drive to bring justice to her. Nikita was a final year student of B.Com Honours and on October 26, she had emerged from her home with the confidence that she would be preparing for IAS by passing the exam.

Also read Ballabhgarh Murder: Tausif confesses to killing Nikita Tomar

Her college was at a distance of 8 km from her home and even as her family was waiting for her to return, little did they know that Tauseef was ready to take Nikita away from their lives forever.

The role of the local police is also being questioned because they should have been stationed outside the college. Had they been there, Tauseef wouldn’t have gained the courage to carry out such a drastic step.

Also read DNA Exclusive: Ballabgarh murder accused has connections with senior Congress leadership

It is alleged that Tauseef not only wanted to marry Nikita but also convert her religion. Those who knew Nikita said that Tauseef had been troubling her for the past couple of months and this had started affecting Nikita mentally.

However, our investigation has revealed that Tauseef had been troubling Nikita for many years now, when they were both students of Rawal International School, Faridabad. What happened to Nikita has instilled fear in the daughters of the country for they don’t know which ‘Tauseef’ will finish all their dreams with just one stroke.

On Tuesday, we spoke to Nikita's father and brother on the show DNA. He had also raised the issue of forcible conversion and said that he was scared of Tauseef and his family and wanted to leave Faridabad. On Wednesday, we have also spoken to Nikita's mother and she has also repeated these allegations.

Tauseef belongs to a very large political family. His grandfather was Ch. Kabir Ahmed, a Congress MLA from Noah of Haryana in the year 1975, and in the year 1982 he had also won the election from the Tawadu Assembly constituency in Haryana on a Congress ticket. Chaudhary Kabir Ahmed has six sons named Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed, Iqbal, Zakir Hussain, Javed, Faruq and Gandhi. Tausif is Zakir Hussain's son and Kabir Ahmed’s grandson.

Ch. Kabir Ahmed's son and Tausif's uncle, Chaudhary Khurshid Ahmed has also been a big leader of the Congress. Khurshid Ahmed became the first MLA on the Congress ticket in the united Punjab in the year 1962 after which he won the election several times and was also a three-time minister in the Congress government of Haryana. Khurshid Ahmad, who was also a parliamentarian in the year 1988, died in February this year. Khurshid Ahmed's son is named as Chaudhry Aftab Ahmed, who is Tauseef’s cousin. Aftab Ahmed is now a Congress MLA from Noah. Aftab Ahmad himself has informed on his website that his father Khurshid Ahmad has been particularly close to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Aftab Ahmed himself is also close to the Gandhi family and his pictures with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi on his social media accounts also prove this.

Tauseef's uncle, Javed Ahmed, is also active in politics and contested the BSP ticket from Sohna seat in the Haryana Assembly elections last year. However, they lost. Aman Ahmed Jan Nayak, son of Iqbal, another uncle of Tausif, is the leader of the Janata Party.

Tauseef's sister is married to Deputy Superintendent of Police in Haryana Police Tariq Hussain, son of Shakir Hussain. Shakir was an Assitant Commissioner of Police in Faridabad. In February 2019, Shakir Hussain was transferred to the railway police of Haryana.

Tauseef's uncle Javed Ahmed spoke to Zee News refuted the love jihad allegations.

The Quran is the most sacred religious scripture of Muslims. The Qur'an says that there is no scope for coercion in religion. The Qur'an says that any kind of coercion with anyone is completely banned in Islam, whether it is forced in the name of marriage or in the name of love.

Tauseef belongs to a political family of Mewat, which is rising as a centre of crime in the country. 80 per cent of Mewat’s population is Muslim, while only 20 percent is Hindu. A report in the year 2013 claimed that out of 500 villages in Haryana, 103 villages are there where not a single Hindu is left now, while there are 82 villages where only four to five Hindu families are left.

Mewat is one of the most backward districts in India, according to a report by the NITI Aayog. According to the 2011 census, Mewat has a population of 10 lakh. Only half of these people know how to read and write and it is the worst in the entire Haryana in terms of literacy rate.

More than 100 gangs of criminals are currently active in Mewat and today when the Zee News team reached Mewat, we found out how crimes are committed in a multi-organized manner.

We came here and learned that people's lands are being illegally occupied by criminals in Mewat and how it is a major centre for cattle smuggling as well. The list of criminal activities in Mewat is countless and Nikita’s murder is just another case in point.