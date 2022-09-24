Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Delhi rains: Dengue scare in national capital amid heavy downpour, government devises action plan

The national capital has seen a spike in cases of dengue in the last few weeks, with the tally for the year touching 400 by mid-September.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 06:40 PM IST

Delhi rains: Dengue scare in national capital amid heavy downpour, government devises action plan
Photo: IANS

With the rainy season lasting longer and massive downpour this week leading to widespread waterlogging, there has also been a spurt in cases of dengue in the national capital. Reacting to the dengue scare, the Delhi government has devised a plan to combat the vector-borne disease, which can even turn fatal without early intervention.  

"The rainy season has lasted longer this time. Dengue threat can increase,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday. He said that a plan has been formulated and several steps will be taken in the coming days. The CM added that students will be involved in a big way in the efforts made to check dengue spread. A meeting was held on Saturday morning involving senior officials of the health department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and other departments.

 

 

The national capital has seen a spike in cases of dengue in the last few weeks, with the tally for the year touching 400 by mid-September. Till September 17, 152 dengue cases have been reported in this month alone, as per a civic body report released on Monday. 

Generally, cases of dengue in Delhi erupt around July and are reported till November and may stretch till mid-December. 

Meanwhile, Delhi was lashed by heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at some places. 

READ | Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Angry locals set resort on fire, vandalise BJP MLA’s car

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
In pics: A look at Ranveer Singh's bizarre outfits as actor rules headlines for his nude photoshoot
Rashmika Mandanna sets ramp on fire as she turns showstopper for Varun Bahl at India Couture Week
In Pics: How Congress is protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by ED in National Herald case
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSSSC Recruitment 2022 Notification: Apply for 701 Forest Guard posts at upsssc.gov.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.