Delhi rains: Dengue scare in national capital amid heavy downpour, government devises action plan

With the rainy season lasting longer and massive downpour this week leading to widespread waterlogging, there has also been a spurt in cases of dengue in the national capital. Reacting to the dengue scare, the Delhi government has devised a plan to combat the vector-borne disease, which can even turn fatal without early intervention.

"The rainy season has lasted longer this time. Dengue threat can increase,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted on Saturday. He said that a plan has been formulated and several steps will be taken in the coming days. The CM added that students will be involved in a big way in the efforts made to check dengue spread. A meeting was held on Saturday morning involving senior officials of the health department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and other departments.

बारिश का मौसम इस बार लंबा चल गया। डेंगू का ख़तरा बढ़ सकता है। आज स्वास्थ्य विभाग, MCD, NDMC और अन्य विभागों के अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर पूरा प्लान तैयार किया। आने वाले दिनों में कई कदम उठाएँगे। ख़ासकर स्कूली बच्चों को डेंगू की रोकथाम में बड़े स्तर पर शामिल करेंगे। pic.twitter.com/A27QIwLccS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 24, 2022

The national capital has seen a spike in cases of dengue in the last few weeks, with the tally for the year touching 400 by mid-September. Till September 17, 152 dengue cases have been reported in this month alone, as per a civic body report released on Monday.

Generally, cases of dengue in Delhi erupt around July and are reported till November and may stretch till mid-December.

Meanwhile, Delhi was lashed by heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Saturday, causing waterlogging and traffic snarls at some places.

