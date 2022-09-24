Uttarakhand receptionist murder: Angry locals set resort on fire, vandalise BJP MLA’s car

Photo: ANI

Angry locals on Saturday set ablaze the Vantara Resort owned by expelled BJP leader Vinod Arya’s son Pulkit Arya, a day after he confessed to the murder of receptionist Ankita Bhandari on Friday. The Police have arrested three people including Pulkit Arya in the case.

Visuals emerged of the resort located in Uttarakhand’s Rishikesh being set on fire by angry locals who also protested against BJP MLA Renu Bisht and vandalised her car. She had to be escorted away by the police to safety.

Earlier, the BJP had expelled accused Pulkit Arya’s father Vinod Arya and brother Ankit Arya. Outrage over the murder of the 19-year-old woman spilled onto the streets as locals protested and jammed the Pauri bus station. The District Magistrate’s office in Pauri was also gheraoed.

Ankita Bhandari was reported missing by her parents on Monday at the revenue police station. The case was cracked on Friday by the regular police, a day after it was transferred to the department. After initially misleading the police, the accused Pulkit (owner of the resort) and two of his employees had confessed to murdering Ankita and dumping her body in the Chilla canal in Rishikesh.

An SIT was formed to probe the case by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The body of Ankita was recovered on Saturday morning.

(With inputs from ANI)