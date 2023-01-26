Search icon
Covid-19: Health Minister launches Bharat Biotech’s first India-made nasal vaccine, all you need to know

The first nasal Covid-19 vaccine developed in India by Bharat Biotech, iNCOVACC launches on the 74th Republic Day.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Jan 26, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

As the country`s marked its 74th Republic Day, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh launched Bharat Biotech`s first India-made nasal Covid-19 vaccine, iNCOVACC, on Thursday.

"Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), a global leader in vaccine innovation and developer of vaccines for infectious diseases, today dedicated iNCOVACC® (BBV154) to the nation, the world`s 1st COVID intranasal vaccine for Primary series and Heterologous booster," read a release issued by the firm on Thursday.

"Amid growing Covid-19 cases and emerging variants of the highly transmissible virus, a booster dose of the vaccine becomes imperative. iNCOVACC® is now available on CoWIN, and priced at INR 800 for private markets and INR 325 for supplies to Govt of India and State Governments," the statement read. 

"Product development and clinical trials for iNCOVACC® were funded in part by the Government of India, through the Department of Biotechnology`s, Covid Suraksha Program," the statement informed further.

The firm said it got approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) "for iNCOVACC® to be administered for primary series and as heterologous booster doses".

"iNCOVACC® is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilized spike protein. This vaccine candidate was evaluated in phase I, II and III clinical trials with successful results," it stated further.

Further, according to the statement, the vaccine has been specifically formulated to allow intranasal delivery through nasal drops. The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low and middle-income countries, informed the pharma firm.

"As needleless vaccination, Bharat Biotech`s iNCOVACC® will be the world`s first such booster dose. India will now have more options when it comes to third doses or precautionary doses," it said.

"Clinical trials and extensive humoral and cell-mediated responses were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC® as a primary dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered Covid-19 vaccines in India. The intranasal vaccine is stable at 2-8°C for easy storage and distribution and has been designed for efficient distribution and easy pain-free administration," it informed further.

The firm said despite the relatively low demand for Covid vaccines, "Bharat Biotech continued product development in intranasal vaccines, to be well-prepared with platform technologies for future infectious diseases.”

Bharat Biotech has also initiated the development of variant-specific vaccines for COVID in an attempt to be future-ready.

