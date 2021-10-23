Headlines

Meet India's richest banker with Rs 1,06,710 crore net worth who has resigned as MD, CEO

On Aditya-L1 launch, Congress hails ISRO, says India started sun journey in 2006

Masaba Gupta recalls being told she inherited 'hundreds of crores' from her dad Vivian Richards: 'I never felt that...'

Regina Cassandra expresses joy on becoming jury member at International Emmy Awards 2023: 'My heart was filled with...'

This IIT Bombay graduate built Rs 4500 crore firm backed by MS Dhoni

COVID-19 to hit India again? Rising cases in China, Russia, UK worrying - Key points

The Delta is still a dominant variant in the UK, however, AY.4.2 delta sublineage is rapidly increasing in frequency.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 23, 2021, 10:21 AM IST

Even though India has crossed the 100 crore vaccination mark, the looming fear and danger of the coronavirus pandemic are still present, especially now since COVId-19 cases in several countries are resurging again. 

This week, several countries including Russia, the UK, China, and some in Eastern Europe have observed a notable rise in COVID cases. 

The World Health Organisation has said that the latest number suggests that the UK reported the highest new cases (283,756 new cases; a 14% increase) and Russia (217,322 new cases; a 15% increase).

The UK has recorded more than 50,000 COVID-19 cases for the first time since July 17. According to the latest report from the UK Health Security Agency, the Delta is still a dominant variant in the UK, however, AY.4.2 delta sublineage is rapidly increasing in frequency. It includes spike mutations A222V and Y145H, which might give the virus survival advantages. 

Paid holiday in Russia for a week

Mayor Sergey Sobyanin was quoted as saying in an interview with Russian TV channel Rossia-1, "By the end of this week and the beginning of the next one we will reach the peak number of cases [in Moscow] for the entire history of the [coronavirus] pandemic." 

Keeping the same in mind, President Vladimir Putin recently also announced a paid holiday for a week which will begin from October 30 and go on till November 7 in Moscow.

546 deaths in 24 hours in Ukraine

Ukraine also recorded a significant high in not only new COVID-19 cases but deaths. A statement released on the ministry’s website revealed that 22,415 people tested positive and a record 546 Ukrainians died of COVID-19 complications in 24 hours. 

Rise in COVID-19 cases in Singapore 

As for Asia, 3,439 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on Thursday bringing the total tally in the country to 1,62,026.

An outbreak in China - Schools shut, flights canceled 

China has, yet again, started to shut down schools and cancel flights amid the increasing cases of COVID-19. Authorities have issued COVID-friendly protocols after a rise in fresh cases was seen for the 5th straight day. 

What does WHO say?

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that as countries started to ease COVID-19 restrictions, the cases have surged. "The Northern Hemisphere is heading into another winter, and just need to be a little concerned about that uptick across Europe as we enter the late, late, deep autumn," Dr Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s emergencies program, said. 

He further added, "As societies are opening up, we’re seeing those numbers rise, and in several countries, we’re already seeing the health system begin to come under pressure, we’re seeing the number of available ICU beds decreasing."

