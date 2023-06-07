Search icon
Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi, who performed over 16,000 surgeries, dies of heart attack at 41

cardiologist Dr Gaurav Gandhi had normal food and went to sleep after a while. He did not mention any problem that night, police said.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 05:51 PM IST

Cardiologist Gaurav Gandhi, who performed over 16,000 surgeries, dies of heart attack at 41 (photo: Dr Gaurav Gandhi)

Well-known cardiologist Dr Gaurav Gandhi has died of a heart attack, reports suggest. He was a renowned doctor in Gujarat's Jamnagar, who reportedly performed over 16,000 heart surgeries. He died on Tuesday morning. Gandhi was 41 years old.

Police said Gandhi died in his sleep after having a normal day, India Today reported. Like every other day, Gandhi wrapped up his hospital schedule on Monday night and returned to his residence on Palace Road. His family said that they noticed no discomfort in his behaviour. The doctor had normal food and went to sleep after a while. He did not mention any problem that night, according to police.

The next day, he did not wake up at his regular time. Around 6 am, his family members tried to get him out of bed, but he did not respond. Subsequently, the family rushed him to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Doctors said the cause of his death was a heart attack. Reports suggest that Gandhi completed his MBBS and MD (Medicine) from MP Shah Medical College, Jamnagar. He then added the super-speciality DM (Cardiology) degree to his qualifications through UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad.

