Bengaluru violence: 60 more including Congress corporator's husband arrested

A total of 60 more arrests have been made by the Bengaluru Police in connection with the violence that broke out in the city on August 11, taking the total number of arrests in the incident to 206. Among the new arrests is Kaleem Pasha, husband of Congress corporator from Nagwara ward Irshad Begum.

Pasha is said to have close political links with both the Congress party and SDPI.

Three people were killed and several others suffered injuries after violence erupted in the eastern part of the city on August 11 night over a social media post made allegedly by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew Naveen.

Hundreds of people ran amok after Naveen posted a derogatory message on social media.

The mobs pelted stones, injured 60 policemen, and committed acts of vandalism and arson in DJ Halli, KG Halli, Pulikeshinagar and Kaval Byrasandra areas, leaving the affected places resembling a warzone.

Residence of Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy was also attacked during the violence

Accused Naveen has also been arrested now. Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that a district magistrate will hold an inquiry into the violence.

Four teams have been formed to investigate the violence. Meanwhile, forensics team has conducted investigation at the DJ Halli police station and KG Halli police station premises in Bengaluru.