Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Baba Ramdev's 'women look good even without clothes' remark sparks outrage after video goes viral

The 56-year-old Yoga guru made the remark at a Yoga training camp in presence of Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 07:21 PM IST

Baba Ramdev's 'women look good even without clothes' remark sparks outrage after video goes viral
Photo: IANS

Swami Ramdev sparked a massive uproar on social media with a controversial remark at a Yoga training programme. Talking on women’s attires, the Yoga guru raised eyebrows in political and social circles. 

"Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view they look good even if they don`t wear anything,”

Baba Ramdev was on the stage in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Thane MP Shrikant Shinde, and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, among other VIPs. 

The 56-year-old Yoga guru made the remark at a Yoga Science Camp and Women’s Meeting which was organised by Patanjali Yogpeeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti in Thane.

The comment sparked outrage against the Yoga guru, with several seeing the remark as “sexist” and demanding an apology from him online. 

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairman Swati Maliwal also slammed Ramdev for the remark. “The remarks made by Swami Ramdev on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdev ji should apologize to the country for this statement!” Maliwal wrote on Twitter posting the clip. 

 

 

Baba Ramdev was conversing with women attending the camp who had brought their yoga attires and saris. Many women were unable to change for the interaction which started soon after the Yoga training, and attended it in their Yoga attires only. 

Observing that many women had been unable to change into their saris, Ramdev said it wasn’t a problem and they could do so after going home. He then made the controversial remark.

“Aap sari pehen ke bhi achhi lagti hain, aap salwar suit mein Amruta ji (Fadnavis) ki bhi tarah achhi lagti hain, aur meri tarah se, koi na bhi pehne toh bhi achhe lagte hain,” Ramdev was seen saying in the video. 

Apart from the sharp reaction from many users on social media, Thane Congress workers also reportedly took out a protest against Ramdev’s controversial remark. 

READ | Urfi Javed shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages during #MeToo after author says she is 'distracting' youth

(With inputs from IANS)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Cheaper loans, discounts and cashbacks on debit and credit cards: Check best bank offers for festive season
Diabetes news: 5 fruits to avoid if you want to control your blood sugar
Viral Photos of the Day: Tejasswi Prakash promotes her Marathi film, Parineeti Chopra promotes Code Name Tiranga
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Air purifiers from Philips, Xiaomi and others with up to 60% discount
Nora Fatehi flaunts sexy curves in shimmery bodycon dress, photos go viral
Speed Reads
More
First-image
FIFA World Cup 2022: Massive fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup stadium
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.