Baba Ramdev's 'women look good even without clothes' remark sparks outrage after video goes viral

Photo: IANS

Swami Ramdev sparked a massive uproar on social media with a controversial remark at a Yoga training programme. Talking on women’s attires, the Yoga guru raised eyebrows in political and social circles.

"Women look good in saris, they look great in salwar suits, and in my view they look good even if they don`t wear anything,”

Baba Ramdev was on the stage in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Thane MP Shrikant Shinde, and Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, among other VIPs.

The 56-year-old Yoga guru made the remark at a Yoga Science Camp and Women’s Meeting which was organised by Patanjali Yogpeeth and Mumbai Mahila Patanjali Yoga Samiti in Thane.

The comment sparked outrage against the Yoga guru, with several seeing the remark as “sexist” and demanding an apology from him online.

Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) chairman Swati Maliwal also slammed Ramdev for the remark. “The remarks made by Swami Ramdev on women in front of the wife of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra are indecent and condemnable. All women have been hurt by this statement, Baba Ramdev ji should apologize to the country for this statement!” Maliwal wrote on Twitter posting the clip.

महाराष्ट्र के उपमुख्यमंत्री जी की पत्नी के सामने स्वामी रामदेव द्वारा महिलाओं पर की गई टिप्पणी अमर्यादित और निंदनीय है। इस बयान से सभी महिलाएँ आहत हुई हैं, बाबा रामदेव जी को इस बयान पर देश से माफ़ी माँगनी चाहिए! pic.twitter.com/1jTvN1SnR7 November 26, 2022

Baba Ramdev was conversing with women attending the camp who had brought their yoga attires and saris. Many women were unable to change for the interaction which started soon after the Yoga training, and attended it in their Yoga attires only.

Observing that many women had been unable to change into their saris, Ramdev said it wasn’t a problem and they could do so after going home. He then made the controversial remark.

“Aap sari pehen ke bhi achhi lagti hain, aap salwar suit mein Amruta ji (Fadnavis) ki bhi tarah achhi lagti hain, aur meri tarah se, koi na bhi pehne toh bhi achhe lagte hain,” Ramdev was seen saying in the video.

Apart from the sharp reaction from many users on social media, Thane Congress workers also reportedly took out a protest against Ramdev’s controversial remark.

(With inputs from IANS)