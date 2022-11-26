Urfi Javed shares Chetan Bhagat's leaked WhatsApp messages during #MeToo after author says she is 'distracting' youth

Urfi Javed-Chetan Bhagat/Instagram

Urfi Javed is known to never mince her words. At a recent event, the famous author Chetan Bhagat talked about how phone addiction is negatively impacting Indian youth and he cited the example of Urfi Javed's sensational photos and reels getting crores of likes on Instagram.

During an Aaj Tak event, Chetan Bhagat said, "Ladkiyon ki photos par like daba rahe hain… likh rhe hain.. crores like hote hain Urfi Javed ki photos par. Ek India ka jawan wo hai jo Kargil pe baith ke desh ki raksha kar raha hai. Ek humara youth hai jo bistaron mein ghus ke Urfi Javed ki photos dekh rha hai (Boys are liking photos of women, commenting on them. Urfi Javed’s pictures garner crores of likes. On one side, there is an Indian youth who is protecting our nation at Kargil and on another side, we have another youth who is seeing Urfi Javed's photos hiding in their blankets)".

On Saturday, November 26, Urfi lashed out at the author and wrote, "Guys, let's not forget how so many women accused him during the Me Too case." She even shared a news article that said that Bhagat apologised after screenshots of his WhatsApp messages went viral during the #MeToo movement and wrote, "Men like him will always blame the women than accepting their own shortcomings. Just because you're a pervert doesn't mean it's the girl's fault or what is she wearing. Unnecessarily dragging me in a conversation, commenting on how my clothes are distracting young boys is such as f***ed thing to say. You messaging girls isn't a distraction for them? @chetanbhagat".



Sharing the leaked screenshots of his WhatsApp messages, Urfi further added, "Stop promoting rape culture you sickos out there. Blaming women's clothes for the behaviour of men is so 80s Mr. @chetanbhagat. Who was distracting you when you messaged girls half of your age? Always blame the opposite gender, never accept your own shortcomings or faults. People like you are misguiding the youth, not me. Encouraging men to put the blame on the women or her clothing when are at fault."