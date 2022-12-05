Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls 2022: Know what are exit polls, how they are conducted and how accurate they are

Know the answer to what are exit polls and how accurate are they.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:08 PM IST

Gujarat, Himachal Exit Polls 2022: Know what are exit polls, how they are conducted and how accurate they are
What are exit polls? Photo: PTI (Representative)

Exit polls of Gujarat elections will be out today by ending as phase 2 of the state assembly elections conclude. Sometimes the exit polls predictions have proven to be accurate while many times, exit polls were even different from the actual result. 

There is a lot of curiosity about what exit polls are and how they are conducted. We have explained the factors around exit polls. 

An exit poll asks the voters 

Once the voters have cast their vote, an exit poll asks them which political parties they are supporting. An exit poll gives an idea of which party can be in majority and by how much. The accuracy of an exit poll is based on the sample size and its diversity, an unbiased questionnaire. Exit polls can be conducted both online and face-to-face. 

When can an exit poll be published?

The issue of when an exit poll should be allowed to publish has gone to the Supreme Court thrice in various forms. In India, currently, exit polls are not allowed to be telecasted from before the voting has started till the last phase has ended. 

Election Commission has notified that publishing any exit poll is prohibited between November 12, 8 am till December 5, 5:30 pm. While Himachal Pradesh voted on November 12, Gujarat voted in two phases on December 1 and December 5. Results for both states are out on December 8.

Read: Gujarat Elections Phase II 2022 LIVE: Congress to move EC against PM's roadshow on polling day

Accuracy of exit polls

The first exit poll was conducted in India in 1957 and since then the accuracy of exit polls has been a matter of debate. Sometimes, these predicted the final results accurately and there were times when the predictions were far from the real result. 

In 1966, Lokniti-CSDS conducted the exit polls and correctly predicted a hung assembly. The actual results saw the BJP a few seats ahead — just enough to form the government.

In 2017, when Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand and Punjab had gone for Assembly elections, exit polls predictions came mixed and mostly wrong.

Difference between Opinion polls and exit polls

The primary difference between an opinion poll and an exit poll is that opinion polls are conducted before the voter actually votes and exit polls are conducted after the voting is over.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avoid these 5 financial mistakes ahead of the new year
FIFA World Cup 2022: Top 6 sex scandals that rocked football
Rivaba Jadeja-Ravindra Jadeja's was arranged love at first sight: Cricketer received THIS car as a wedding gift
November 2022: Here's a list of remaining Hindu festivals, bank holidays this month
Raisin water health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include it in your daily diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 535 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 5
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.