Gujarat election LIVE UPDATES: Voting for Phase 2 of Gujarat elections to begin today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges all those who are voting in Phase 2 of the Gujarat elections and by-polls taking place in different parts of the country, to vote in large numbers.— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
"I will be casting my vote in Ahmedabad at around 9am," tweets Prime Minsiter Modi pic.twitter.com/YswPtIokiH
A heated contest is anticipated on a number of seats as the BJP seeks to maintain control and the AAP seeks to gain ground in yet another state.
While Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is taking a chance by attempting to capitalise on "anti-incumbency," the state's incumbent BJP is radiating confidence in maintaining its 27-year reign. In contrast, Congress is keen to keep its second-place status in the state.
39 political parties are running for election; the three most well-known are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Congress.
Kanti Kharadi, a sitting Congress MLA from the ST-reserved Danta constituency in North Gujarat's Banaskantha district, claims to have been attacked. Prior to the election for the seat, the party charged the BJP for targeting Mr. Kharadi.
The BJP has pledged to increase employment opportunities and boost Gujarat's economy to $1 trillion in the next five years.
In its manifesto for the 2022 state Assembly elections, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) planned to open 100 "Annapurna canteens" across Gujarat where meals will be served for Rs 5. On Saturday, the BJP unveiled its platform, which included pledges for 20 lakh new jobs, free meals, and free education for girls.
"Preparations underway for Gujarat Assembly second phase polling, visuals from Nishan Public school, Ranip where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote"
Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Preparations underway for Gujarat Assembly second phase polling, visuals from Nishan Public school, Ranip where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will cast his vote#GujaratElections— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
The second voting period will run from 8 AM to 5 PM. This election, a total of 1,621 candidates are running for 182 constituency seats in the state. There will be 833 people running for the remaining 93 seats in Phase 2. 285 of the 833 candidates are independent, and 69 are women.
As the battle for Gujarat enters the final stretch in 93 seats across 14 districts on Monday, voter enthusiasm will be just as important as votes for the BJP, Congress, and AAP, despite a nearly 5% reduction in turnout from the first round of voting in 89 constituencies in 2017.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's most prominent candidate, finished his campaign for the party on Friday. In Gujarat, he has spoken at over 31 rallies and organised three sizable roadshows, including one on Thursday in Ahmedabad that the party dubbed the "longest and largest" in the nation.
As the campaigning for the second round of the Assembly Elections came to an end on Saturday, prominent politicians travelled to Gujarat. Smriti Irani, a union minister, Yogi Adityanath, a chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, and Manoj Joshi, an actor, all participated in public rallies for the saffron party in the state. Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, Isudhan Gadvi, an AAP candidate for governor of Gujarat, and leader Gopal Italia also continued their campaigns.