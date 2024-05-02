Twitter
Meet actress who competed with Aishwarya Rai, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, quit acting after shocking rumours, is now..

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : May 02, 2024, 02:53 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

When one talks about the most beautiful actress of the '90s, the name of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is sure to pop up. However, apart from Aishwarya Rai, there was one more actress who competed with Aishwarya in terms of beauty. Both these actresses started their careers simultaneously but while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan became a superstar, this actress's career kept on sinking. 

We are talking about none other than Priya Gill who was declared 'Femina Miss India International' in 1995 and represented India in 'Miss International' in the same year. Priya Gill then ventured into acting and appeared in one film each in Hindi as well as Punjabi, Malayalam, Tamil, Bhojpuri, and Telugu. Despite working in many films, Priya Gill is still known only for her role in the 1999 film 'Sirf Tum'. 

Priya Gill made her debut in Bollywood with the 1996 film 'Tere Mere Sapne', in which she starred opposite Arshad Warsi and Chandrachur Singh. The film was a super flop at the box office but Priya Gill was highly praised for her beauty. 

After her debut, she was next seen opposite Sanjay Kapoor in 'Sirf Tum' which was a box office hit. This film helped Priya Gill gain immense popularity. She was being compared to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan especially after they worked together in 'Josh' (2000). 

However, things soon turned south as Priya Gill failed to capitalise on her success and appeared in many flop films which sank her career. Some rumours claimed that the actress had gone bankrupt, while others said that she was living the last days of her life. 

Ultimately, Priya decided to stay away from films and has been living an anonymous life for the last 18 years. Media reports state that Priya is settled in Denmark and is happily married. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
