Chopped with Chinese cleaver, organs minced: Aaftab reveals chilling details of Dahmer-style murder of Shraddha Walkar

Shraddha Walker with Aaftab (Photo - Instagram)

The prime accused of the Shraddha Walkar murder case, Aaftab Poonawala, has undergone a series of polygraph and narco-analysis tests to make sure that he is being honest about the gory details of the murder, which took place over six months ago.

As reported by Zee News, Aaftab revealed during his narco analysis test finally revealed that he used a Chinese cleaver to chop Shraddha Walkar’s body into 35 pieces, which he had later stored inside his fridge in his rented Mehrauli apartment.

He further revealed that after murdering Shraddha in a “fit of rage”, he chopped up her body and threw the Chinese cleaver in the bushes near his office in Gurugram. Aaftab also confessed to throwing Shraddha’s severed head in a jungle in Mehrauli.

Aaftab had revealed during earlier investigations that after chopping up Shraddha’s body part, he had minced her internal organs to dispose of them without any trace left behind. He also said that he had killed Shraddha after she had threatened to leave him for good.

Many are saying that the modus operandi of Aaftab Poonawala in the Shraddha Walkar murder case is very similar to American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, who often used to chop up his victim’s body parts and store them inside his house.

During earlier interrogations by the police, Aaftab had also revealed that he watched crime shows like Dexter to take inspiration for the murder. He also said that he watched several criminal trials and the Johnny Depp divorce trial to prepare himself for when he gets caught.

Aaftab said he has “no remorse” for killing Shraddha, who was his live-in partner and girlfriend of over 3 years. The alleged murderer had also said earlier that he had plans to kill Shraddha before the day she died, but had put it off since she had become “emotional”.

Shraddha Walkar was murdered on May 18, allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab. According to reports, Aaftab had strangled Shraddha and then chopped her body into 35 pieces, disposing them of one by one over the course of 18 days.

READ | Body chopped in pieces, stored in fridge: 5 shocking similarities between Shraddha murder and East Delhi killing