Body chopped in pieces, stored in fridge: 5 shocking similarities between Shraddha murder and East Delhi killing

Prime accused in the East Delhi murder case (Photo - PTI)

Just a few weeks after the harrowing Shraddha Walkar murder case came to light, another gruesome case from East Delhi with eerily similar details to Shraddha’s killing. The second murder took place in June, while the Shraddha murder took place in May.

The man murdered in East Delhi was named Anjan Das, and he was allegedly killed by his wife and her son from her first marriage. The murder took place in June 2022, just one month after the Shraddha Walkar murder case took place.

Das was allegedly murdered and his body was chopped into pieces by the mother-son duo, and his body parts were stored in the fridge. His body was chopped into 22 pieces and stored in a fridge, with several parts disposed of in nearby areas of Pandav Nagar and East Delhi.

5 shocking similarities between Shraddha Walkar and East Delhi murder

Body chopped into pieces

The body of Anjan Das was chopped into 22 pieces after he was killed with a dagger by his son. Similarly, the body of Shraddha Walkar was chopped into 35 pieces after she was strangled to death by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala.

Pieces of body stored in fridge

The morning after the murder, the accused had chopped the body of Das into 22 pieces and stored it in a fridge after draining the blood. The body parts of Shraddha Walkar were also stored inside the fridge in Delhi’s Mehrauli.

Body parts disposed of in nearby stranded places

Anjan Das’s body parts were thrown away over the course of a few days after the murder by the mother-son duo in a stranded area near Pandav Nagar’s Chand Cinema. Aaftab also threw away Shraddha’s body parts in a jungle area in Chhatarpur.

Reports of abuse before murder

Aaftab was reportedly abusive towards Shraddha before the murder and Anjan Das was also allegedly abusive towards his wife, which prompted her to kill him. In both cases, the relationship between the accused and the victim was abusive.

Body parts still missing

Several body parts of both Anjan Das and Shraddha Walkar are still missing, while police are making attempts to confirm that the body parts found are those belonging to the victims.

READ | Shraddha Walkar murder case: When reel inspired real crimes in India