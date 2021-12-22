29 school students test COVID-19 positive in West Bengal’s Nadia amid rising Omicron fears

As the fears regarding a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic led by the Omicron variant are intensifying across the country, several students in a school in West Bengal have tested positive for the virus, and have been placed under quarantine.

As reported by news agency PTI, at least 29 students of a residential school in West Bengal’s Nadia district have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Wednesday. The students mostly belonged to senior classes, as per media reports.

Twenty-nine class 9 and 10 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Kalyani have tested positive for COVID-19 and their guardians have been informed to take them back to their homes, the official said, as per PTI reports.

The students don’t have any major symptoms but have been experiencing cough and cold. All the students who were tested positive for COVID-19 have been advised of home quarantine. The Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) Kalyani, Hirak Mandal said the other students of the school and teachers are also being tested for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 cases has been increasing in educational institutes ever since they have reopened for physical classes. The educational institutes across the country were shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the past few months, an alarming number of COVID-19 cases were being reported from schools in Karnataka and Kerala. Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and West Bengal have also previously reported COVID-19 cases from schools, increasing the concern of parents.

This comes amid rising Omicron fears in the entire country. Till now, as many as 213 Omicron cases have been detected in India, with the highest number of cases being reported from Maharashtra and Delhi. Only one case of the Omicron variant has been detected in West Bengal yet, according to the Health Ministry.

