Did you know Daniel Craig ‘struck a deal’ with ‘James Bond’ producers to kill the character? Details inside

In this year's 'No Time to Die', Daniel Craig reprised his role as James Bond for the final time. The film's stunning ending, in which Bond appears to sacrifice himself to save his lady love Madeleine and daughter Mathilde, was a critical and commercial success.

The actor, as well as the film's producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, discussed the choice to kill off James Bond in a recent interview with Variety.

Daniel claimed that he spoke to Barbara about the character's death shortly after playing James Bond in 'Casino Royale'.

“It was 2006. Barbara and I were sitting in the back of a car driving away from the Berlin premiere of Casino Royale. Everything was going well. People liked the movie. And it looked like I was gonna get a chance to make at least another movie. I said to Barbara, ‘How many of these movies do I have to make?’ Because I don’t really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, ‘Four,’ and I went, ‘Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?’ And she didn’t pause. She said, ‘Yes.’”

'No Time to Die' was one of the year's most successful pictures at the international box office, grossing more than $700 million worldwide. Daniel may have left one franchise, but he will be back in another shortly. In the follow-up to his 2019 thriller 'Knives Out', he will resume his role as detective Benoit Blanc.