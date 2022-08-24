Ayurvedic herbs for Diabetes: Make these 6 churna at home to control high sugar level

The appropriate diet is essential for managing diabetes because it is such a serious disease to manage. You must consume foods with a low glycemic index as well as some natural supplements in addition to medications that can easily control your blood sugar if you want to keep it in check.

These Ayurvedic herbs may be readily turned into a powder at home, and by consuming one teaspoon of it every day on an empty stomach, your high blood sugar level will begin to decline. The unique advantage of these powders is that they have no negative effects on the body and are effective against a diverse range of diseases.

Amla churna

Chromium is also abundant in amla, which is full of vitamin C and antioxidants. This mineral enhances metabolism and maintains stable blood sugar levels. The insulin secretion is balanced by amla. The minerals calcium, phosphorus, and iron in amla aid in the absorption of insulin. Dry the gooseberry to create powder.

Dalcheeni churna

Natural bioactives found in cinnamon help to regulate blood sugar. Make a powder out of it and store it.

Fenugreek Seed churna

Fenugreek seeds can be ground into a powder for use. Fenugreek seeds help to raise insulin levels.

Sahjan churna

Drumstick fruits, flowers, stalks, and leaves all have therapeutic qualities. This herb is excellent for regulating blood sugar. Its leaves can be ground into a powder.

Harad-Bahera churna

Bahera and Harad will be sold at ayurvedic or grocery stores. These two should be combined in equal parts to create a powder. It also functions as an Ayurvedic blood sugar-controlling medication. It can aid in lowering oxidative stress in the body because it is a strong source of antioxidants.

Jamun seeds churna

After washing and drying the seeds, they should be powdered along with the seed's outer shell.

This is how effective Ayurvedic powder will be prepared. Take one teaspoon of the powder mixture each day with lukewarm water on an empty stomach. Combine all the powders in an equal amount. These six items can also be used independently if you like.

Reminder: You should only consume one type of powder each day if you are consuming multiple types.

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)