Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeHealth

Ayurvedic herbs for Diabetes: Make these 6 churna at home to control high sugar level

These Ayurvedic herbs may be readily turned into powder at home, and by consuming one teaspoon of it every day, your sugar level will be maintained.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 01:50 PM IST

Ayurvedic herbs for Diabetes: Make these 6 churna at home to control high sugar level
Ayurvedic herbs for Diabetes: Make these 6 churna at home to control high sugar level

The appropriate diet is essential for managing diabetes because it is such a serious disease to manage. You must consume foods with a low glycemic index as well as some natural supplements in addition to medications that can easily control your blood sugar if you want to keep it in check.

These Ayurvedic herbs may be readily turned into a powder at home, and by consuming one teaspoon of it every day on an empty stomach, your high blood sugar level will begin to decline. The unique advantage of these powders is that they have no negative effects on the body and are effective against a diverse range of diseases.

Amla churna

Chromium is also abundant in amla, which is full of vitamin C and antioxidants. This mineral enhances metabolism and maintains stable blood sugar levels. The insulin secretion is balanced by amla. The minerals calcium, phosphorus, and iron in amla aid in the absorption of insulin. Dry the gooseberry to create powder.

READ | Tomato flu not related to Covid, monkeypox, other viral infections, says Centre: 5 things you must know

Dalcheeni churna

Natural bioactives found in cinnamon help to regulate blood sugar. Make a powder out of it and store it.

Fenugreek Seed churna

Fenugreek seeds can be ground into a powder for use. Fenugreek seeds help to raise insulin levels.

Sahjan churna

Drumstick fruits, flowers, stalks, and leaves all have therapeutic qualities. This herb is excellent for regulating blood sugar. Its leaves can be ground into a powder.

READ | Why sleep is important for people with diabetes? Here are some tips for getting good night’s rest

Harad-Bahera churna

Bahera and Harad will be sold at ayurvedic or grocery stores. These two should be combined in equal parts to create a powder. It also functions as an Ayurvedic blood sugar-controlling medication. It can aid in lowering oxidative stress in the body because it is a strong source of antioxidants.

Jamun seeds churna

After washing and drying the seeds, they should be powdered along with the seed's outer shell.

This is how effective Ayurvedic powder will be prepared. Take one teaspoon of the powder mixture each day with lukewarm water on an empty stomach. Combine all the powders in an equal amount. These six items can also be used independently if you like.

READ | Say no to THESE foods that extract calcium from bones

Reminder: You should only consume one type of powder each day if you are consuming multiple types.

(Disclaimer: This article is simply meant to be informative. For further information, always consult a professional.)

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 431 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for August 24
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.