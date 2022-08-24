Tomato flu not related to Covid, monkeypox, other viral infections, says Centre: 5 things you must know | Photo: Zee Media Bureau

The national government has issued certain advisories to the states regarding the disease due to the spike in tomato flu cases across the nation. According to the Center, not all cases of tomato flu are connected to SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19), monkeypox, dengue, or chikungunya.

Actually, people with weakened immune systems and young children aged 1 to 10 are the main populations affected by the flu. There isn't a specific medication for the illness. The advice stated that maintaining good hygiene and sanitising the area is the greatest form of prevention.

According to an advisory released by the Center, the infection, which appears to be a type of Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD), primarily affects children under the age of 10, though it can also affect adults. The youngsters must be taught about the condition's indications, symptoms, and side effects.

Similar to other viral infections, this virus must be treated with isolation, relaxation, lots of fluids, and hot water sponges to soothe discomfort and rashes.

5 things you must know

To stop the virus from spreading to other kids or adults, isolation should be practised for five to seven days after the onset of any symptoms.

The greatest method of prevention is to keep everything around the infected child clean and sanitised, as well as to keep them from sharing toys, clothes, or food with other kids.

Tell kids to quit licking their thumbs or fingers. If the kid has a running nose or a cough, remind them to use a handkerchief.

The blister shouldn't be scratched or rubbed. It's important to keep kids hydrated. Warm water should always be used to wash skin or bathe children.

Eat a nutritious, well-balanced diet to strengthen your immune system. To encourage recovery, it's vital to get enough rest and sleep.

