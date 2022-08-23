Say no to THESE foods that extract calcium from bones

Include foods which are rich in calcium and vitamin D to have strong bones.

In order to keep the bones strong and healthy, it is very important to include foods rich in calcium and vitamin D in the diet. In today’s busy schedule most people tend to shift toward food which can be easily cooked. People nowadays consume more junk food or fast food rather than eating healthy or homemade cooked food. But, eating too many funks, caffeine, sweets, soda, etc, can weaken our bones and you may develop osteoporosis. So, although it is not possible to completely avoid or eradicate them from your day to life, it is better to reduce their consumption.

Below are the foods that absorb calcium from the bones.

Foods high in sodium

Consuming too much salt can deplete calcium levels in the body and increase the risk of osteoporosis. Osteoporosis is a disease, In this, the bones become weak and break easily. In a study published in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, scientists have found that people who intake a lot of salt are more likely to develop osteoporosis.

Sweet foods

Eating too many sweets can also harm bone health. When you eat too much sugar and don't get a diet rich in essential nutrients, calcium is absorbed from your bones and they become weak.

Caffeine

Caffeine consumption can also reduce bone density especially, in women. Caffeine leaches calcium from bones and weakens them. Drinking too much coffee is not good as it contains caffeine.

Soda

Drinking too much soda can harm your bones. It also increases the risk of hip fracture in women. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition stated that drinking soda can cause the body to absorb calcium and weaken bones.

Chicken

Eating too much chicken can also damage bones. Animal proteins slightly acidify the blood. In such a situation, the body immediately reacts to the change in blood pH by absorbing calcium from the bones to balance it. Due to this, the amount of calcium in the body starts to decrease.

Alcohol

A 2015 study published in BMJ Open suggested that drinking alcohol can reduce bone density. According to the National Osteoporosis Foundation, try limiting your alcohol consumption to no more than 2 to 3 glasses a day.