Swara Bhasker slams news portal claiming she's losing work due to weight: 'Explain physiology of childbirth to geniuses'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

HD Kumaraswamy breaks his silence on Prajwal Revanna's loss in Hassan: 'People have shown...'

Meet actor, who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, still struggled to get work; then...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Lok Sabha Elections Results: Rahul Gandhi to hold press conference at 5 pm as Congress nears 100 seats

Netizens imagine if Heeramandi was made in Pakistan

Masaba Gupta drops unseen photos of Neena Gupta on 65th birthday

8 lightning-quick reptiles on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: BJP-led NDA crosses halfway mark in early trends | PM Modi | INDIA

Lok Sabha Elections Result: Congress' Comeback Surprises Political Pandits, Party Leads On 90 Seats

Lok Sabha Election Result: Early Trends Show Surprise For BJP In Rajasthan | NDA VS INDIA Bloc

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala spotted at wine tasting session in Europe; netizens feel 'really bad' for Samantha

How Mamata Banerjee stopped BJP juggernaut in West Bengal, defied exit polls to consolidate TMC's bastion

Manoj Bajpayee regrets saying no to this blockbuster, refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Swara Bhasker slams news portal claiming she's losing work due to weight: 'Explain physiology of childbirth to geniuses'

A news portal claimed that Swara Bhasker is not getting work due to her weight gain after giving birth to her daughter. The actress slammed the portal in her response.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 02:50 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Swara Bhasker slams news portal claiming she's losing work due to weight: 'Explain physiology of childbirth to geniuses'
Swara Bhasker/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with the politician Fahad Ahmad in a court wedding in January last year. Their wedding reception in Delhi in March 2023 saw esteemed guests such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Jaya Bachchan in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Raabiyaa in September last year.

On Tuesday, Swara slammed a leading Hindi news portal for claiming that the actress isn't getting work in Bollywood due to her weight. The actress shared the screenshot of the original tweet that read "Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam (Due to her weight gain, Swara is not getting work)", and wrote, "For those who cannot read the Devanagari script, this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it’s news-worthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses."

Netizens also showed their support to Swara. A netizen quote-tweeted her and wrote, "Shaming a mom for how her body looks after childbirth? Shame on you", while another added, " Is this news making any sense? Body shaming and total ignorance of other realities."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara's last theatrical release was the female buddy comedy-drama film Jahan Chaar Yaar, which also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in the leading roles. The film hit theatres in September 2022 and bombed at the box office. 

READ | Meet actor, who left Bollywood after flops, became top star in foreign film industry, now his daughter is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Congress chief Kharge writes open letter to bureaucrats, asks them to act without..

It's Mukesh Ambani vs Bezos vs Sundar Pichai as Reliance launches 'JioFinance', know top features

Mukesh Ambani is paying highest salary to this Reliance employee, he is son of…

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result Live Updates: NDA leads in 21 seats, INDIA in 16

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement