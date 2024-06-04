Swara Bhasker slams news portal claiming she's losing work due to weight: 'Explain physiology of childbirth to geniuses'

A news portal claimed that Swara Bhasker is not getting work due to her weight gain after giving birth to her daughter. The actress slammed the portal in her response.

Swara Bhasker tied the knot with the politician Fahad Ahmad in a court wedding in January last year. Their wedding reception in Delhi in March 2023 saw esteemed guests such as Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Jaya Bachchan in attendance. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Raabiyaa in September last year.

On Tuesday, Swara slammed a leading Hindi news portal for claiming that the actress isn't getting work in Bollywood due to her weight. The actress shared the screenshot of the original tweet that read "Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam (Due to her weight gain, Swara is not getting work)", and wrote, "For those who cannot read the Devanagari script, this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it’s news-worthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses."

Netizens also showed their support to Swara. A netizen quote-tweeted her and wrote, "Shaming a mom for how her body looks after childbirth? Shame on you", while another added, " Is this news making any sense? Body shaming and total ignorance of other realities."

For those who cannot read the Devnaagri script.. this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it’s news-worthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago put on weight!

Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses at @AmarUjalaNews… pic.twitter.com/NSv7YZyfBT — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Swara's last theatrical release was the female buddy comedy-drama film Jahan Chaar Yaar, which also starred Meher Vij, Pooja Chopra, and Shikha Talsania in the leading roles. The film hit theatres in September 2022 and bombed at the box office.

