Meet actor, who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, still struggled to get work; then...

Aslman Khan became a household name with his characters Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 03:07 PM IST

Meet actor, who played 11 characters in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, still struggled to get work; then...
Screenshots from Ramayan
Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan continues to have a dedicated fanbase even after many years. People still watch the iconic show and deeply connect with the characters of Gods portrayed in it. Today, we will talk about the actors from the show who played 11 characters in Ramayan.

We are talking about Aslman Khan, who became a household name with his characters in the show. His talent and dedication left an indelible mark on the Indian television industry. But despite seeing success in his initial phase, he faced struggles in getting roles in the acting world.

When Ramayan aired in the late 1980s, Aslam Khan became one of the popular actors. This became the turning point of his career, leading to many opportunities in the acting world. However, after the show concluded, the actor found it difficult to get new opportunities. Then in 2002, he decided to say goodbye to the acting industry, leaving behind the world that made him a star.

As per the reports, the actor later ventured into the business world and got involved in a marketing company based in Jhansi. However, it had been difficult for the actor to suddenly shift from the world of acting to the world of business. Although his journey post-'Ramayan' differed significantly from his on-screen presence, Aslam Khan's portrayal of multiple characters in the iconic mythological series will forever be etched in the memories of viewers. His performances became timeless classics that continue to be revered by generations of television audiences.

Aslam Khan's story serves as an inspiration to those facing similar transitions in the entertainment industry. His ability to gracefully adapt to changing circumstances and his willingness to explore new avenues exemplify the spirit of a true artist. Despite the hurdles he encountered, Aslam Khan continued to embrace life with enthusiasm and positivity.

