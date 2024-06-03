Kangana Ranaut reacts sharply to mob attack on Raveena Tandon in Mumbai: 'She would have been lynched...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

Media-Meet Press Conference with Dr. Subhash Chandra

Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone

IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joins IIT Bombay, gets job at NASA as scientist, leaves to work as…

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Amid divorce rumours with Hardik Pandya, Natasha Stankovic's latest Instagram activity surprises everyone

8 stunning pictures of galaxies, planets by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Most beautiful streets around the world

8 drinks to avoid in summer for better health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Hyderabad Belongs To Telangana Only, No Longer Capital Of Andhra Pradesh, Uncertainty Continues

West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: BJP Worker Shot Dead In Nadia, Party Accuses Trinamool, CPM

Lok Sabha Election 7th Phase Voting | What People Of Varanasi Really Want? | PM Modi | BJP | INDIA

Heeramandi season 2 announced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Netflix in grand fashion, viewers want Sharmin Segal replaced

This man spent Rs 1.5 crore to buy rights to hit song, was a tribute to his late wife, got Salman Khan to dance to it

This star kid, daughter of two superstars, admits nepotism helped her bag Rs 2000-crore hit, was advised surgery for...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut reacts sharply to mob attack on Raveena Tandon in Mumbai: 'She would have been lynched...'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and said that Raveena Tandon would have been lynched if there had been 5-6 more people in the opposite group,

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 03, 2024, 12:05 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Kangana Ranaut reacts sharply to mob attack on Raveena Tandon in Mumbai: 'She would have been lynched...'
Raveena Tandon-Kangana Ranaut
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

On Sunday, a viral video left everyone shocked as Raveena Tandon was seen attacked by a mob in Mumbai in it.  A group of people was heard accusing the actress was assaulting the women who were allegedly hit by her driver, in the clip.

Later, the CCTV footage came out and it showed that no one was hit by the car. Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the incident sharply. She took to Instagram and wrote, “What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”

According to the Mumbai Police, while Raveena's driver was reversing the car on Saturday night, a family was passing in front of the building's gate. Thinking that the car would hit them, a scuffle broke out between Raveena's driver and three women of the family over the issue. Raveena came out of the house after she heard the arguments between her driver and the family However, after a lot of arguments, both parties left.

Upon getting information, when the police reached the spot, they questioned Raveena's staff and called both parties to Khar Police Station. Neither anyone was injured in the incident nor the vehicles collided, police said, adding no complaint has been filed by any side.

 Hours later, Raveena took to X and shared a screenshot of a post from 'Viral Bhayani' saying that the complainant filed a false complaint in the case and after checking the CCTV footage it was found that Raveena's car did not hit anyone and she was not drunk.

The post said that while speaking to a Mumbai-based daily, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roshan of Zone 9 said that the complaint was false." The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video.

We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing and an argument started between them," the DCP said while speaking to the daily.

(With inputs from ANI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Basirhat Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll: Haji Nurul Islam likely to win the seat, according to India Today-Axis My India

Adah Sharma opens up on living in Sushant Singh Rajput's house: 'The place gives me...'

Amethi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Exit Poll LIVE: Smriti Irani vs KL Sharma, who will win?

Sanjeeda Shaikh recalls shocking incident when a woman groped her: 'She just touched my breast, ladkiyaan bhi koi...'

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: NDA projected to win 69 seats, INDIA bloc to get 8

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

7 big names in Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Inside pics from Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's bash: Shah Rukh with new hairstyle, Sid-Kiara's private moment, & more

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement