Kangana Ranaut reacts sharply to mob attack on Raveena Tandon in Mumbai: 'She would have been lynched...'

Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and said that Raveena Tandon would have been lynched if there had been 5-6 more people in the opposite group,

On Sunday, a viral video left everyone shocked as Raveena Tandon was seen attacked by a mob in Mumbai in it. A group of people was heard accusing the actress was assaulting the women who were allegedly hit by her driver, in the clip.

Later, the CCTV footage came out and it showed that no one was hit by the car. Now, Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the incident sharply. She took to Instagram and wrote, “What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”

According to the Mumbai Police, while Raveena's driver was reversing the car on Saturday night, a family was passing in front of the building's gate. Thinking that the car would hit them, a scuffle broke out between Raveena's driver and three women of the family over the issue. Raveena came out of the house after she heard the arguments between her driver and the family However, after a lot of arguments, both parties left.

Upon getting information, when the police reached the spot, they questioned Raveena's staff and called both parties to Khar Police Station. Neither anyone was injured in the incident nor the vehicles collided, police said, adding no complaint has been filed by any side.

Hours later, Raveena took to X and shared a screenshot of a post from 'Viral Bhayani' saying that the complainant filed a false complaint in the case and after checking the CCTV footage it was found that Raveena's car did not hit anyone and she was not drunk.

The post said that while speaking to a Mumbai-based daily, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajtilak Roshan of Zone 9 said that the complaint was false." The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video.

We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress's driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people were behind the car before reversing and an argument started between them," the DCP said while speaking to the daily.

(With inputs from ANI)

