Why sleep is important for people with diabetes? Here are some tips for getting good night’s rest

People with diabetes need to get enough and a night of sound sleep as it helps in keeping the blood sugar level in check. If you are well rested, you will have more energy, lesser stress, and a better attitude towards managing diabetes.

It is important to note that people with type 2 diabetes who don’t get a good night’s sleep might be more resistant to insulin and have a more difficult time controlling blood sugar levels. Sleep apnea is not rare for people with type 2 diabetes, and neuropathy can cause leg pain that keeps you awake.

Here are some tips to control these external factors and get a long, healthy night of rest.

Do not complete chores before bedtime. Only relax at least an hour before you go to bed.

Try and go to bed at the same time every day, including on weekends.

Avoid eating a heavy meal right before bedtime. Also, avoid alcohol or caffeine.

Try and limit all fluids to at least an hour before bedtime to avoid waking up in the middle of the night.

Try relaxation techniques such as meditation, deep breathing, and yoga, among others.

Avoid using electronic items before bedtime, especially mobile phones, and tablets.

If you are still struggling to get a good night's rest, please consider talking to your doctor or pharmacist.