Pradosh Vrat 2022 today: Know shubh muhurat, puja vidhi, significance

Photo via Zee News

As per the Hindu calendar, the Trayodashi date of every month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and Pradosh Vrat is kept on this day. The Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month is falling on August 24, 2022 (today). This will be the last of August and the first Pradosh fast of Bhadrapada. Because it is falling on Wednesday, it will be known as Budh Pradosh Vrat.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Auspicious date, shubh muhurat

Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month begins on August 24 from 08:30 am

Trayodashi date of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month ends on August 25 at 10:37 am

The auspicious time to worship is on August 24 from 6:48 pm to 9:04 pm

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Puja method

It is said that Lord Shiva is worshiped 45 minutes before sunset and 45 minutes after sunset on the day of Pradosh Vrat. Devotees wear clean clothes after taking a bath in the morning. It is auspicious to wear red or pink-coloured clothes during worship. On this day, pure honey from a copper or silver vessel should be offered to the Shivling. Along with this, the Shivling should be anointed with pure water. During this, it is auspicious to chant, "Om Sarvsiddhi Pradaye Namah".

Along with this, offer flowers, sweets, and fruits to the Lord. Read Pradosh Vrat Katha and recite Shiv Chalisa. It is also auspicious to chant the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra on this day.

Pradosh Vrat 2022: Significance

Pradosh Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. By worshiping Lord Shiva methodically on this day, diseases, planetary defects, and troubles are removed from one's life. Married people, who are trying for a child, also keep Pradosh Vrat. It is believed that by worshiping Lord Shiva on this day, wealth, food grains, happiness, and prosperity of a person increases.