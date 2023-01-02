Ved: All you need to know about the Riteish Deshmukh-directed blockbuster Marathi film

Ved posters/Riteish Deshmukh Instagram

The Marathi-language romantic drama Ved, which stars Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia D'Souza in the leading roles, was released in the cinemas on December 30 and has turned out to be a massive blockbuster raking in more than Rs 10 crore in its opening weekend.

Ved marks the directorial debut of Riteish and also Genelia's debut in the Marathi film industry. Apart from the real-life couple, the film also stars notable Marathi actors such as Jiya Shankar, Ashok Saraf, Siddhartha Jadhav, Jitendra Joshi, and Raviraj Kande among others in pivotal roles.

The superstar Salman Khan also makes his guest appearance in the film and is seen grooving to the track Ved Lavlay composed and written by the music-director duo of Ajay-Atul and sung by Vishal Dadlani and Ajay Gogavale. The song has been a chartbuster hit since its release.

Riteish left no stone unturned in promoting his first film as a director as he made top Bollywood celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and others groove to the song Ved Lavlay when they came to promote their respective films in Riteish-hosted show Case Toh Banta Hai on Amazon Mini TV.

When the film's teaser came out, audiences found it to be a lot similar to the 2019 Telugu romantic drama Majili featuring the ex-couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead. At Ved trailer launch, Riteish confirmed that his film is indeed inspired by the Telugu film as he said, "It is inspired from Majili but it is very important to know how to adapt it to Marathi culture. We have spent a lot of time to figure that out."



READ | Ved box office collection day 3: Riteish Deshmukh film sees fourth-highest opening weekend by Marathi film ever