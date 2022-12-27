Salman Khan turns 57: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, others attend Dabangg star lavish birthday bash

As it is Bhai Ka Birthday, several biggies of Bollywood arrived at the birthday boy's home to celebrate Salman Khan's 57th birthday.
Salman Khan has turned 57, and his birthday was celebrated with a lavish party at his Mumbai home. The bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, and it went on to become one of the lively nights of the year-end week. (Images source: Viral Bhayani)
1. Birthday boy Salman Khan celebrating special day with media
Here's Salman Khan, celebrating his birthday with the media fraternity. The Kick star cut the cake before the paparazzi and posed for them.
2. Kartik Aaryan making stylish entry as Salman Khan's bash
The Freddy star Kartik Aaryan makes it a point to leave a lasting impression. He looked uber-cool in his denim looks.
3. Hello Brother! Sohail and Arbaaz
Here are the two best friends in disguise of brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail looked more than happy in celebrating their Bade Bhiayaa's birthday.
4. Anna Suniel Shetty giving fitness goals at 61
Who can say that Suniel Shetty is 61 years old. Nation's favourite Anna is certainly giving fitness goals.
5. Salman Khan's 'rumoured' girlfriends Iulia Vantur and Sangeeta Bijlani
Bhai is 'timeless,' and this was proven when we saw Sangeeta Bijlani. The yesteryear actress and Khan's rumoured girlfriend arrived at the bash, and later, his current rumoured sweetheart Iulia Vatur arrived at the celebrations.
6. Siddhant Chaturvedi charming in black
Next, we have Gully Boy star, Siddhant Chaturvedi. The young bud looked charming in black look.
7. Salman's favourite Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh
We finish our list with Salman Khan's favourite, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh. The Ved couple looked cute together. If you are wondering where is Shah Rukh Khan. Let us tell you that Pathaan star didn't pose for paps, and headed straight into the house.