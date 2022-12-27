Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish3013328
HomePhotos

Salman Khan turns 57: Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, others attend Dabangg star lavish birthday bash

As it is Bhai Ka Birthday, several biggies of Bollywood arrived at the birthday boy's home to celebrate Salman Khan's 57th birthday.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Dec 27, 2022, 06:55 AM IST

Salman Khan has turned 57, and his birthday was celebrated with a lavish party at his Mumbai home. The bash was attended by the who's who of Bollywood, and it went on to become one of the lively nights of the year-end week. (Images source: Viral Bhayani) 

1. Birthday boy Salman Khan celebrating special day with media

Birthday boy Salman Khan celebrating special day with media
1/7

Here's Salman Khan, celebrating his birthday with the media fraternity. The Kick star cut the cake before the paparazzi and posed for them. 

2. Kartik Aaryan making stylish entry as Salman Khan's bash

Kartik Aaryan making stylish entry as Salman Khan's bash
2/7

The Freddy star Kartik Aaryan makes it a point to leave a lasting impression. He looked uber-cool in his denim looks. 

3. Hello Brother! Sohail and Arbaaz

Hello Brother! Sohail and Arbaaz
3/7

Here are the two best friends in disguise of brothers, Arbaaz and Sohail looked more than happy in celebrating their Bade Bhiayaa's birthday. 

4. Anna Suniel Shetty giving fitness goals at 61

Anna Suniel Shetty giving fitness goals at 61
4/7

Who can say that Suniel Shetty is 61 years old. Nation's favourite Anna is certainly giving fitness goals. 

5. Salman Khan's 'rumoured' girlfriends Iulia Vantur and Sangeeta Bijlani

Salman Khan's 'rumoured' girlfriends Iulia Vantur and Sangeeta Bijlani
5/7

Bhai is 'timeless,' and this was proven when we saw Sangeeta Bijlani. The yesteryear actress and Khan's rumoured girlfriend arrived at the bash, and later, his current rumoured sweetheart Iulia Vatur arrived at the celebrations. 

6. Siddhant Chaturvedi charming in black

Siddhant Chaturvedi charming in black
6/7

Next, we have Gully Boy star, Siddhant Chaturvedi. The young bud looked charming in black look. 

7. Salman's favourite Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh

Salman's favourite Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh
7/7

We finish our list with Salman Khan's favourite, Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia Deshmukh. The Ved couple looked cute together. If you are wondering where is Shah Rukh Khan. Let us tell you that Pathaan star didn't pose for paps, and headed straight into the house. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet actress, 'Tarzan girl' who became star after one song with Amitabh Bachchan; vanished from Bollywood, is now...
Remember Rimi Sen from Dhoom, Golmaal? Had no work for 13 years, still richer than top heroines, secret to wealth is...
Who is Kabir Bahia, Kriti Sanon's rumoured boyfriend? Worth Rs 4600 crore, has links to Dhoni, younger than actress by..
This actor was a surgeon, had 2 failed marriages, nearly rejected iconic role that made him star, was worshipped by fans
Paris Olympics 2024: Who is Sarabjot Singh, farmer's son who won India's 2nd medal with Manu Bhaker?
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Preeti Sudan, retired IAS officer, ex-Union Health Secretary, appointed UPSC chairperson
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews